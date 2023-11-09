PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Nuvve Provides Third Quarter 2023 Financial Update

Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago

Investor Conference Call to be Held Today at 5:00 PM Eastern Time (2:00 PM PT)

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nuvve) (Nasdaq: NVVE), a green energy technology company that provides a globally-available, commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provides other grid services, today provided a third quarter 2023 update.

Nuvve Corporation logo (PRNewsfoto/Nuvve Corporation)
Nuvve Corporation logo (PRNewsfoto/Nuvve Corporation)(PRNewswire)

Third Quarter Highlights and Recent Developments

  • Fully integrated Nuvve's purpose-built Astrea AI technology into the FleetBox® charge management app, which customers use to manage routes, battery state of charge, charging status, charging equipment and reports
  • Received a proposed award of $1.9 million by the California Energy Commission to fund project "RESCHOOL", which is intended to showcase the impact of electric school buses and bi-directional charging infrastructure on enhancing the resilience of the power grid
  • In partnership with Blue Bird, Nuvve K-12 deployed what is understood to be the first all-electric school bus fleet in the U.S., replacing the five diesel bus fleet in Martinsville, Texas
  • Reduced cash operating loss in third quarter 2023 to $7.3 million compared to $7.4 million in third quarter 2022
  • Increased megawatts under management by 6.1% to 21.2 megawatts as of September 30, 2023 from 20.0 megawatts on June 30, 2023; growth accelerated further in October with record deployments
  • Cash and cash equivalents of $13.9 million as of September 30, 2023, including $9.8 million in EPA grant funds due to customers

Management Discussion

Gregory Poilasne, Chief Executive Officer of Nuvve, said, "Through the third quarter of 2023, Nuvve is on pace to increase its revenues by more than 50% this year as orders, sales and deployments of charging stations connected to our GIVe™ V2G software platform, as well as grid service revenues, have all shown a substantial improvement over 2022 levels. We believe we are laying the foundation for continued momentum as we go into 2024 and for the inflection in electrification that we feel is inevitable in the back half of this decade, with Nuvve K-12, our expertise in stationary storage, and our enhanced Astrea AI forecasting capabilities particularly notable, differentiating drivers of our business today. The capital markets remain challenging – especially for companies in our position. However, we remain diligent in our efforts to further reduce costs while exploring all funding opportunities so that we can remain committed to sustaining our trajectory of innovation and growth."

2023 Third Quarter Financial Review

Total revenue was $2.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $0.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of approximately $2.2 million, or 389.9%. The increase was primarily attributable to a $1.5 million increase in products revenue and $0.7 million increase in services revenue due to higher customers sales orders and shipments. Products and services revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2023, consisted of sales of school buses of $1.0 million, DC and AC Chargers of $0.8 million, grid services revenue of $0.6 million, and engineering services of $0.3 million.

Cost of products and services revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2023, increased by $2.1 million to $2.4 million, compared to $0.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 due to higher customers sales orders and shipments. Products and services margin decreased to 9.0% for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to 43.3% in the same prior year period. Margin was mostly impacted by a higher mix of hardware charging stations sales, including the impact of lower margin school buses sales, offset by a lower mix of engineering services in the current quarter.

Selling, general and administrative expenses consist of selling, marketing, advertising, payroll, administrative, legal, finance, and professional expenses. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $6.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to $7.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, a decrease of $0.7 million, or 9.5%.

The decrease during the three months ended September 30, 2023 was primarily attributable to decreases in compensation expenses of $0.3 million, including share-based compensation, decreases in insurance related expenses of $0.3 million, decreases in insurance related expenses of expenses of $0.3 million, partially offset by increased in audit services fees of $0.1 million, increases in subcontractor and outside services expenses of $0.1 million, increases in legal fees expenses $0.2 million, increases in bad debt expenses $0.1 million, and software subscription expenses of $0.2 million. Expenses resulting from the consolidation of Levo's activities during the three months ended September 30, 2023, accounted for approximately $0.5 million of the decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses.

Research and development expenses increased by $0.6 million, or 34%, from $1.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 to $2.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The increases during the three months ended September 30, 2023 was primarily attributable to increases in compensation expenses and subcontractor expenses used to advance our platform functionality and integration with more vehicles.

Other income (expense) consists primarily of interest expense, change in fair value of warrants liability and derivative liability, and other income (expense). Other income (expense) decreased by $1.8 million from $1.9 million of other income for the three months ended September 30, 2022, to $0.1 million in other income for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The decrease during the three months ended September 30, 2023 was primarily attributable to the change in fair value of the warrants liability and derivative liability.

In each of the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, we recorded no material income tax expenses. The income tax expenses during each of the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 were minimal primarily due to operating losses that receive no tax benefits as a result of a valuation allowance recorded for such losses.

Net loss increased by $1.7 million, or 25.1%, from $6.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, to $8.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The increase in net loss was primarily due to a decrease in other income of $1.8 million, and an increase in operating expenses of $2.0 million, which includes an increase in cost of product of $2.1 million mainly associated with the loss on the sale of school buses, partially offset by increase in revenue of $2.2 million, for the above aforementioned reasons.

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest was $0.01 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to net loss attributable to non-controlling interest of $0.17 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Net income (loss) is allocated to non-controlling interests in proportion to the relative ownership interests of the holders of non-controlling interests in Levo, an entity formed by us with Stonepeak and Evolve. We own 51% of Levo's common units and Stonepeak and Evolve own 49% of Levo's common units. We have determined that Levo is a variable interest entity ("VIE") in which we are the primary beneficiary. Accordingly, we consolidated Levo and recorded a non-controlling interest for the share of Levo owned by Stonepeak and Evolve during the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Conference Call Details

The Company will hold a conference call to review its financial results for the third quarter of 2023, along with other Company developments, at 5:00 PM Eastern Time (2:00 PM PT) today, Thursday, November 9, 2023.

To participate, please register for and listen via a live webcast, which is available in the 'Events' section under the 'News & Events' tab of Nuvve's investor relations website at https://investors.nuvve.com/. In addition, a replay of the call will be made available for future access.

About Nuvve Holding Corp.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: NVVE) has developed a proprietary vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology, including its Grid Integrated Vehicle ("GIVe™") cloud-based software platform, that enables it to link multiple electric vehicle ("EV") batteries into a virtual power plant to provide bi-directional energy to the electrical grid in a qualified and secure manner. Combining the world's most advanced V2G technology and an ecosystem of electrification partners, Nuvve dynamically manages power among electric vehicle (EV) batteries and the grid to deliver new value to EV owners, accelerate the adoption of EVs, and support the world's transition to clean energy. With products designed to transform EVs into mobile energy storage assets and networking battery capacity to support shifting energy needs, Nuvve is working toward making the grid more resilient, enhancing sustainable transportation, and supporting energy equity in an electrified world. Since its founding in 2010, Nuvve has successfully deployed V2G on five continents and offers turnkey electrification solutions for fleets of all types. Nuvve is headquartered in San Diego, California, and can be found online at nuvve.com.

Nuvve and associated logos are among the trademarks of Nuvve and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "may," "will," "expects," "believes," "aims," "anticipates," "plans," "looking forward to," "estimates," "projects," "assumes," "guides," "targets," "forecasts," "continue," "seeks" or the negatives of such terms or other variations on such terms or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Nuvve's expectations, plans, intentions, strategies, prospects, business plans, product and service offerings, new deployments, potential project successes, and other statements that are not historical facts. Nuvve cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of Nuvve. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially.  Some of these risks and uncertainties can be found in Nuvve's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, https://investors.nuvve.com or on request from Nuvve. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in the Nuvve's filings with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and Nuvve disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, since there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. This cautionary statement is applicable to all forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Trademarks

This press release contains trademarks, service marks, trade names and copyrights of Nuvve and other companies, which are the property of their respective owners.

Nuvve Investor Contact

ICR Inc.
nuvve@icrinc.com
+1 (646) 200-8872

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

 NUVVE HOLDING CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)



September 30, 2023


December 31, 2022

Assets




Current assets




Cash

$              13,864,646


$              15,753,896

Restricted cash

480,000


480,000

Accounts receivable, net

2,669,269


1,121,694

Inventories

6,833,937


11,551,831

Prepaid expenses

1,061,770


1,487,582

Other current assets

1,567,143


1,454,563

Total current assets

26,476,765


31,849,566

Property and equipment, net

686,977


636,944

Intangible assets, net

1,237,062


1,341,640

Investment in equity securities

670,951


1,670,951

Investment in leases

114,865


97,054

Right-of-use operating lease assets

4,959,255


5,305,881

Financing receivables

288,872


288,872

Security deposit, long-term

29,649


8,682

Total assets

$              34,464,396


$              41,199,590





Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Stockholders' Equity




Current liabilities




Accounts payable

$                1,684,764


$                2,390,422

Due to customers

9,830,000


Accrued expenses

3,598,525


3,347,399

Deferred revenue

1,116,511


1,221,497

Operating lease liabilities - current

859,820


824,326

Other liabilities

803,091


113,844

Total current liabilities

17,892,711


7,897,488





Operating lease liabilities - noncurrent

4,746,575


5,090,170

Warrants liability

76,275


220,884

Derivative liability - non-controlling redeemable preferred shares

285,640


359,225

Other long-term liabilities

618,156


393,179

Total liabilities

23,619,357


13,960,946





Commitments and Contingencies




Mezzanine equity




Redeemable non-controlling interests, preferred shares, zero par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 3,138 shares issued and outstanding at

September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; aggregate liquidation preference of $3,676,668 and  $3,464,606 at September 30, 2023 and

 December 31, 2022, respectively

4,032,163


3,547,765

Class D Incentive units, zero par value, 1,000,000 units authorized; 50,000 and 250,000 units issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023

and December 31, 2022, respectively

185,004


445,479

Stockholders' equity




Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized;  zero shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022,

respectively


Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 32,505,010 and 24,272,150 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023

and December 31, 2022, respectively

3,251


2,427

Additional paid-in capital

152,100,803


144,073,505

Accumulated other comprehensive income

104,539


76,182

Accumulated deficit

(140,957,114)


(116,956,528)

Nuvve Holding Corp. Stockholders' Equity

11,251,479


27,195,586

Non-controlling interests

(4,623,607)


(3,950,186)

Total stockholders' equity

6,627,872


23,245,400

Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Stockholders' Equity

$              34,464,396


$              41,199,590

NUVVE HOLDING CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,


2023


2022


2023


2022

Revenue








Products

$            1,772,532


$                   280,184


$             4,748,141


$          3,333,825

Services

866,477


207,634


1,720,262


475,806

Grants

73,563


65,869


219,082


416,816

Total revenue

2,712,572


553,687


6,687,485


4,226,447

Operating expenses








Cost of products

2,314,854


215,068


5,037,756


3,114,573

Cost of services

86,371


61,417


775,489


338,820

Selling, general, and administrative

6,481,759


7,163,673


18,751,119


22,925,745

Research and development

2,292,908


1,715,821


6,780,211


6,021,535

Total operating expenses

11,175,892


9,155,979


31,344,575


32,400,673









Operating loss

(8,463,320)


(8,602,292)


(24,657,090)


(28,174,226)

Other income (expense)








Interest income, net

16,213


39,150


105,194


47,553

Change in fair value of warrants liability

214,573


1,852,700


144,609


11,213,700

Change in fair value of derivative liability

67,366


(40,245)


73,585


(19,309)

Other, net

(168,177)


89,222


356,155


81,455

Total other income, net

129,975


1,940,827


679,543


11,323,399

Loss before taxes

(8,333,345)


(6,661,465)


(23,977,547)


(16,850,827)

Income tax expense




Net loss

$          (8,333,345)


$              (6,661,465)


$         (23,977,547)


$      (16,850,827)

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

8,285


(168,985)


23,039


(459,863)

Net loss attributable to Nuvve Holding Corp.

$          (8,341,630)


$              (6,492,480)


$         (24,000,586)


$      (16,390,964)

Less: Preferred dividends on redeemable non-controlling interests

72,092


66,601


212,062


195,912

Less: Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests preferred shares

161,466


161,466


484,398


484,398

Net loss attributable to Nuvve Holding Corp. common stockholders

$          (8,575,188)


$              (6,720,547)


$         (24,697,046)


$      (17,071,274)









Net loss per share attributable to Nuvve Holding Corp. common

stockholders, basic and diluted

$                   (0.27)


$                       (0.31)


$                    (0.88)


$                 (0.85)









Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share

attributable to Nuvve Holding Corp. common stockholders, basic

and diluted

32,191,013


21,952,882


28,172,399


19,972,016

NUVVE HOLDING CORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,


2023


2022


2023


2022

Net loss

$          (8,333,345)


$      (6,661,465)


$        (23,977,547)


$   (16,850,827)

Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of taxes








Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of taxes

$                 18,124


$           (61,299)


$                 28,357


$        (101,297)

Total comprehensive loss

$          (8,315,221)


$      (6,722,764)


$        (23,949,190)


$   (16,952,124)

Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

$                   8,285


$         (168,985)


$                 23,039


$        (459,863)

Comprehensive loss attributable to Nuvve Holding Corp.

$          (8,323,506)


$      (6,553,779)


$        (23,972,229)


$   (16,492,261)

Less: Preferred dividends on redeemable non-controlling interests

$               (72,092)


$           (66,601)


$             (212,062)


$        (195,912)

Less: Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests preferred shares

(161,466)


(161,466)


(484,398)


(484,398)

Comprehensive loss attributable to Nuvve Holding Corp. common stockholders

$          (8,089,948)


$      (6,325,712)


$        (23,275,769)


$   (15,811,951)

NUVVE HOLDING CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30,


2023


2022

Operating activities




Net loss

$           (23,977,547)


$           (16,850,827)

Adjustments to reconcile to net loss to net cash used in operating activities




Depreciation and amortization

237,043


211,220

Stock-based compensation

3,197,471


4,487,003

Change in fair value of warrants liability

(144,609)


(11,213,700)

Change in fair value of derivative liability

(73,585)


19,309

Loss on disposal of asset

(1,088)


Gains from sale of investments in equity securities

(325,155)


Noncash lease expense

355,133


336,903

Change in operating assets and liabilities




  Accounts receivable

(1,547,575)


818,758

  Inventory

4,717,894


(649,809)

  Prepaid expenses and other assets

304,031


(2,040,485)

  Accounts payable

(705,658)


(4,070,611)

  Due to customers

9,830,000


  Accrued expenses

2,056,210


443,491

  Deferred revenue

(122,797)


324,660

Net cash used in operating activities

(6,200,232)


(28,184,088)

Investing activities




Purchase of property and equipment

(199,877)


(349,182)

Investments in equity securities


(1,000,000)

Proceeds from sale of investments in equity securities

1,325,155


Net cash provided (used) in investing activities

1,125,278


(1,349,182)

Financing activities




Proceeds from forward option put exercise


1,994,073

Proceeds from exercise of pre-funded warrants related to Direct Offering


58

Proceeds from Direct Offering of common stock, net of offering costs

2,347,192


13,069,815

Proceeds from common stock offering, net of offering costs

884,586


3,763,494

Payment of finance lease obligations

(5,375)


(7,396)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options


209,280

Net cash provided in financing activities

3,226,403


19,029,324

Effect of exchange rate on cash

(40,699)


(121,218)

Net decrease in cash and restricted cash

(1,889,250)


(10,625,164)

Cash and restricted cash at beginning of year

16,233,896


32,740,520

Cash and restricted cash at end of period

$            14,344,646


$            22,115,356









NUVVE HOLDING CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (continued)

(Unaudited)






Nine Months Ended September 30,


2023


2022

Supplemental Disclosure of Noncash Financing Activity




Transfer of inventory to property and equipment

$                         —


$                  87,095

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuvve-provides-third-quarter-2023-financial-update-301983657.html

SOURCE Nuvve Holding Corp.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.