GTIS US Funds Achieve Impressive Increase in Scores on 2023 GRESB Survey

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GTIS Partners ("GTIS"), a global real estate investment firm managing $4.5 billion in gross assets, is pleased to announce that the 2023 GRESB survey revealed a great increase in scores for both of its US funds that participated. The GTIS Qualified Opportunity Zone Fund achieved 82 points, an impressive increase of nine points from the prior year, while GTIS's US Property Income Fund scored 80 points, achieving a three-point improvement.

These gains are attributed to the firm's efforts to mitigate its environmental footprint, with the GTIS US Property Income Fund registering a 10% reduction in energy consumption and a 19% decrease in greenhouse gas emissions across its portfolio. Meanwhile, the GTIS Qualified Opportunity Zone Fund continued to apply sustainable practices during the development phase of some of its projects, including using environmentally friendly materials and installing efficient energy and water systems.

The GRESB assessment is a global Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) benchmark, thoughtfully tailored for the real estate sector. It systematically evaluates funds and benchmarks their performances against counterparts in their peer groups. This year witnessed an unprecedented level of engagement, with a total of 2,084 participants, an increase of 15% from last year's survey, representing nearly 170,000 assets valued at $7.2 trillion. The engagement further reflects the real estate industry's commitment to reporting on ESG matters with transparency.

In addition to GRESB, the GTIS US Property Income Fund received an ENERGY STAR certification for a multifamily asset, scoring 97 points, meaning that it performed better than 97% of similar buildings nationwide that submit data to ENERGY STAR. Additionally, a National Green Building Standard (NGBS) Silver certification was awarded for another multifamily asset from the GTIS Qualified Opportunity Zone Fund.

NGBS is a green building rating system for homes and apartments approved by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), which provides a measurement of a green home in all aspects: energy efficiency, water efficiency, resource efficiency, lot development, operation & maintenance, and indoor air quality. The firm's ESG awards and accomplishments received in 2023 will be reflected in the 2024 GRESB survey and its Corporate Sustainability Reports.

Details regarding GTIS's ESG efforts and its new Corporate Sustainability Reports are available here. Results of the GRESB 2023 Real Estate Assessment results are also available here.

About GTIS Partners

GTIS Partners is a global real estate investment firm in the Americas, headquartered in New York with offices in São Paulo, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Charlotte, Phoenix, Dallas, Houston and Munich. The firm was started in 2005 and is managed by President and Founder Tom Shapiro and seven other partners. The firm manages $4.5 billion in gross assets and is active across a wide range of real estate sectors including single family and multifamily housing, office, industrial/logistics and hospitality as well as opportunity zone investments. The firm invests at various points in the capital structure including credit, common equity and structured equity. In the US, GTIS has invested in over 200 assets across 40+ unique markets including growth areas such as Phoenix, Dallas, Houston, Denver, Atlanta, Tampa and Charlotte. In Brazil, GTIS is among the largest real estate private equity firms with holdings including office, residential, logistics, and hospitality investments. Marquee assets developed by GTIS Partners in São Paulo include the Infinity office building and Palácio Tangará, a five-star resort style hotel. For more information, please visit www.gtispartners.com.

About GRESB

GRESB is a mission-driven and industry-led organization providing standardized and validated Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) data to financial markets. Established in 2009, GRESB has become the leading ESG benchmark for real estate and infrastructure investments across the world, used by more than 170 institutional and financial investors to inform decision-making. For more information, visit GRESB.com.

