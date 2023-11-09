Delta Data Founder Honored With the 2023 Nicsa NOVA Lifetime Achievement Award

COLUMBUS, Ga., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Data founder and Director Emeritus Burton Keller was honored with the 2023 NOVA Lifetime Achievement Award by Nicsa, a not-for-profit trade association striving to connect all facets of the global asset and wealth management industry in order to develop, share, and advance leading practices.

As founder of Delta Data, Keller has been relentless in keeping the focus on the pooled asset industry's unique issues while also developing efficient solutions and redesigning processes to push the investment fund industry forward.

Each year, Nicsa recognizes industry leaders for innovation and leadership across a number of categories within the asset and wealth management sector. The Nicsa NOVA Awards aim to showcase best-in-class initiatives, technologies, and leadership in today's landscape.

This prestigious Lifetime Achievement award honors Keller's impactful contributions of outstanding leadership throughout his career, where he has been a force for positive change and at the forefront of investment fund industry innovation for decades.

"I am so honored to be a 2023 recipient of this award. It is especially rewarding when your career has simply been one of following your dream- creating software to solve problems," Keller said.

The NOVA Awards were presented during the 2023 Nicsa General Membership Meeting (GMM) on Tuesday, November 7 in Boston, where Burton and this year's other NOVA Award recipients were honored for their achievements.

"Burton Keller is exactly the kind of person whom a Lifetime Achievement award is intended to honor. As founder of Delta Data, he has helped automate back-office operations for many firms in the pooled asset industry," said Delta Data CEO Cameron Routh. "Burton's impact goes far beyond partnership with our clients. He has been a thoughtful voice on industry issues, as well as a trusted advisor and friend to so many."

About Delta Data

Delta Data is a leading provider of technology solutions for the mutual fund and pooled assets industry, processing trillions of dollars in assets for top financial institutions.

Our industry-vetted SaaS integrated suite is trusted by four of the top 10 US banks, three of the top five US retirement recordkeepers, and 23 of the top 25 US investment managers. We empower financial companies to navigate the complex regulatory landscape and mitigate risk through efficient data management and streamlined automation.

