ContactMonkey Named to the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ Awards Program as Canada's Fastest Growing Tech Company

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - ContactMonkey, an internal communications platform helping companies create, send, and track internal comms, today announced it was named to the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™awards program for its rapid revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit, and bold innovation.

Celebrating its 26th anniversary, the program recognizes Canada's 50 fastest-growing technology companies based on the highest revenue-growth percentage over the past four years. ContactMonkey ranks 47 with a 330 percent in revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 program winners consist of public and private companies in the technology sector that are transforming the industry. The program runs alongside the broader Deloitte North American Technology Fast 500™, with winners automatically eligible for this elite ranking.

ContactMonkey's internal communications software works with Outlook and Gmail to streamline employee engagement and make it easy to reach employees from anywhere. It combines a drag-and-drop email builder with built-in SMS, an AI content generator, powerful analytics, email segmentation and personalization, along with HRIS, Workday, and Microsoft Teams integration to save users up to 25 days a year on internal outreach.

ContactMonkey's CEO Scott Pielsticker, credits the company's data-driven communications system and its ability to help reach employees from anywhere with ContactMonkey's 330 percent revenue growth. He said, "Our software elevates the tools internal communicators already know and love, helping them keep employees engaged and aligned wherever they are. This is exactly what has helped us to surpass 10 million in ARR whilst maintaining profitability"

"It's inspiring how this year's exceptional cohort of Technology Fast 50 winners have delivered outstanding revenue growth even in the face of prevailing uncertainties in the economy and marketplace," commented Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. "Fueled by exemplary innovation, creativity, resilience, adaptability, along with superior business leadership, these companies are paving the way as catalysts in their respective sectors and delivering growth and value to the Canadian economy both at home and beyond."

To qualify for the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranking, companies must have been in business for at least four years, have a minimum revenue of $50,000 in 2019 and $5 million in 2022, be headquartered in Canada, own proprietary technology, conduct research, and development activities in Canada and invest a minimum of five percent of gross revenues in R&D.

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating its 26th anniversary, the program recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in four distinct categories: Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise—Industry leaders, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2023 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBCx, Osler, EDC, CCI, TMX, Clarity, and Lafond. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca.

About ContactMonkey

ContactMonkey is a one-stop solution for internal communications. Our platform seamlessly integrates with Outlook and Gmail, as well as SMS and HRIS platforms. This versatility empowers users to reach every corner of their organization, ensuring that essential company announcements, life-saving alerts, and critical updates are delivered promptly to all employees. With data-driven capabilities, ContactMonkey allows you to discover valuable engagement metrics across all your messaging channels. These insights empower you to understand what truly resonates with your employees, enabling you to refine your communication strategies for optimal engagement.

