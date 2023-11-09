Boardwalktech to Present at the Global SMID Cap Opportunities Virtual Conference on Thursday, November 16th

The Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com and request 1x1 meetings

CUPERTINO, Calif., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - (TSXV: BWLK) (OTCQB: BWLKF) Boardwalktech Software Corp ("Boardwalktech" or the "Company"), the leading Digital Ledger application platform and enterprise software applications company, is pleased to announce that Chief Executive Officer Andy Duncan will present live at the Harbor Access Global SMID Cap Virtual Conference on Thursday, November 16th.

DATE: Thursday, November 16, 2023

TIME: 11:30AM EST

LINK: https://bit.ly/49plHBA

Available for 1x1 meetings

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

About Boardwalktech Software Corp.

Boardwalktech has developed a patented Digital Ledger Technology Platform currently used by Fortune 500 companies running mission-critical applications worldwide. Boardwalktech's digital ledger technology and its unique method of managing vast amounts of structured and unstructured data is the only platform on the market today where multiple parties can effectively work on the same data simultaneously while preserving the fidelity and provenance of the data. Boardwalktech can deliver collaborative, purpose-built enterprise information management applications on any device or user interface with full integration with enterprise systems of record in a fraction of the time it takes other non-digital ledger technology-based platforms. Boardwalktech is headquartered in Cupertino, California with offices in India and operations in North America. For more information on Boardwalktech, visit our website at www.boardwalktech.com.

