For Second Consecutive Year, DataDome Ranks to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 415%, DataDome Ranks 316 Among North America's Fastest-Growing Companies

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DataDome, a leading provider of AI-powered online fraud and bot management, today announced it ranked 316 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 29th year, for the second year in a row. DataDome's revenue grew 415% during the period between 2019 and 2022.

"It is such an honor to again be included in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500. This ranking is a direct reflection of the trust our customers and partners place in us to provide best-in-class protection to enterprises worldwide," said Benjamin Fabre , co-founder and CEO of DataDome. "In the face of an ever-evolving and sophisticated threat landscape, we stopped more than 250 billion fraud attempts last year, proving the mission-critical role bot and online fraud mitigation plays in protecting digital businesses—and their customers."

"As for growing companies, it's always rewarding to be recognized for the ongoing commitment it takes to navigate obstacles, transform when necessary and ultimately create a thriving business," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "Over the nearly 30 years we've been compiling the Technology Fast 500, we've seen new categories emerge, growth rates explode, and certain regional markets shine from the bright talent they attract. We are proud of all the winners for achieving this well-deserved honor."

DataDome's award-winning solution assesses the intent of a visit in real time, every time, to detect and mitigate attacks on mobile apps, websites, and APIs with unparalleled accuracy and zero compromise. Such performance is made possible by the solution's ability to adapt machine learning algorithms instantaneously, at the edge. DataDome protects 300+ enterprises from account takeover, scraping, payment fraud, DDoS, credential stuffing, and more.

Today's announcement comes on the heels of announcing DataDome's leader position in the Fall 2023 G2 Grid® Report for Bot Detection and Mitigation, the company's inclusion in the 2023 Inc. 5000 , its channel partner program expansion , as well as closing $42M in Series C funding . DataDome has received widespread recognition in the past year for its market-leading detection and mitigation capabilities, including Best Use of Machine Learning/AI in the 2023 SC Europe Awards, the 2023 Fortress Cybersecurity Award for Application Security, the 2023 Global Infosec Award for Most Innovative Bot Mitigation, and more .

Follow DataDome on YouTube and LinkedIn for regular updates on threat research, customer case studies , and to ensure your bot protection is ready to tackle the most sophisticated attacks .

About the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About DataDome

DataDome's bot and online fraud protection detects and mitigates attacks with unparalleled accuracy and zero compromise. The machine learning solution analyzes 3 trillion signals per day to adapt to new threats in real time. DataDome defends mobile apps, websites, and APIs against ATO, carding, credential stuffing, layer 7 DDoS, scraping, and more. The 24/7 SOC experts protect hundreds of high-profile brands worldwide, including Rakuten, All Trails, and AngelList. A force multiplier for IT and security teams, DataDome is fully transparent, easy to deploy, and frictionless for consumers. Consistently ranked a top G2 Leader in Bot Detection & Mitigation , DataDome was also named a Strong Performer in the 2022 Forrester Wave: Bot Management .

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future . Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 457,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com .

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

View original content:

SOURCE DataDome