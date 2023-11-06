Wingstop Pairs Spicy and Sweet with New Maple Sriracha Flavor

Fans can fall in love with the sweet, heat flavor pairing available now for a limited time

DALLAS, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) added Maple Sriracha to its flavor roster for a limited time beginning today, with the perfect, unexpected pairing of sweet and heat. The new flavor attracts two opposites, uniting sweet maple with a fiery Sriracha heat, available on cooked-to-order, sauced-and-tossed chicken sandwiches, classic or boneless wings, and crispy tenders.

The Flavor Experts have seen the success of sweet heat flavor profiles, with menu staple Mango Habanero and fan-obsessed Hot Honey Rub, a previously offered limited-time only flavor. With Sriracha deemed the top condiment for 2023, Wingstop introduces their very own take on the fastest-growing flavor trend. One flavor fan commented, "You can smell the maple right from the start, and it has just the right amount of Sriracha spice – my current obsession."

Wingstop's new Maple Sriracha flavor launches just in time for cuffing season, where – just like the best relationships – opposites attract. Wingstop will spice up date night, soon debuting a craveable deal that is perfect for a party of two, and a Sweet or Heat card game, serving as the ultimate entertainment to complement the flavor.

"As flavor fans look for their perfect match, Wingstop introduces the latest flavor innovation with Maple Sriracha – a flavor fusion of sweet maple and fiery Sriracha that only Wingstop can deliver," said Wingstop's Chief Growth Officer, Anne Fischer. "Maple Sriracha is sure to satisfy fans' cravings with the unexpected pairing of sweet and heat as Wingstop continues to Serve the World Flavor."

Fans can share their go-to order by tagging The Flavor Experts on Instagram, TikTok, X and Facebook using @wingstop. Wingstop's Maple Sriracha is available at participating locations in the U.S. and Canada while supplies last.

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) operates and franchises more than 2,050 locations worldwide. The Wing Experts are dedicated to Serving the World Flavor through an unparalleled guest experience and use of a best-in-class technology platform, all while offering classic and boneless wings, tenders, and chicken sandwiches, always cooked to order and hand sauced-and-tossed in fans' choice of 11 bold, distinctive flavors. Wingstop's menu also features signature sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly made ranch and bleu cheese dips.

In fiscal year 2022, Wingstop's system-wide sales increased 16.8% to approximately $2.7 billion, marking the 19th consecutive year of same store sales growth. With a vision of becoming a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand, Wingstop's system is comprised of independent franchisees, or brand partners, who account for approximately 98% of Wingstop's total restaurant count of 2,099 as of September 30, 2023.

A key to this business success and consumer fandom stems from The Wingstop Way, which includes a core value system of being Authentic, Entrepreneurial, Service-minded, and Fun. The Wingstop Way extends to the brand's environmental, social and governance platform as Wingstop seeks to provide value to all guests.

Rounding out a strong year in 2022, the Company made Technomic 500's "Fastest Growing Franchise" list, was ranked #16 on Entrepreneur Magazine's "Franchise 500," won Fast Casual's Excellence in Food Safety award, and was named to Fast Company's "The World's Most Innovative Companies" list ranking #4 in the dining category.

For more information visit www.wingstop.com or www.wingstop.com/own-a-wingstop and follow @Wingstop on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. Learn more about Wingstop's involvement in its local communities at www.wingstopcharities.org.

