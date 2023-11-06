Roofed Right America Acquires Upstate Roofing & Painting

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Milwaukee-based commercial roofing contractor Roofed Right America (RRA) has announced its recent acquisition of Upstate Roofing & Painting (Upstate), a premier provider of reroofing, painting, and repair services located in Rochester, New York. RRA is backed by Great Range Capital (GRC), a Kansas City-based private equity firm.

RRA's ownership team partnered with GRC in early 2023 to both accelerate its organic growth and to establish a platform that invests in and supports other leading commercial roofing companies throughout the United States. RRA is actively seeking organizations that are in search of an environment promoting the collective sharing of best practices and growth across the platform, while preserving and enhancing the culture and characteristics of each individual business.

Upstate, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year and has been led by President Bob Morgan since 2016, is RRA's first acquisition. Via a team of more than 100 employees, it is a preeminent provider of roofing and painting services to commercial clients throughout Western and Upstate New York. Bob Morgan and the Upstate team will continue to lead the organization under the Upstate brand post-acquisition while also making active contributions to the broader RRA platform.

"RRA is a perfect fit for Upstate and its people," said Bob Morgan, who has been with the company since 1998 and is on the board of the National Roofing Contractors Association. "We share the same culture, standards and vision for the future and are thrilled at the opportunity to join forces."

"Upstate has been providing outstanding services for half a century and has a well-deserved reputation for excellence," said Adam Brissman, CEO of RRA. "We're truly excited and honored to be able to partner with Bob and his entire organization in achieving future successes."

About Upstate Roofing & Painting

Upstate Roofing & Painting, Inc., is a Rochester, New York-based contractor specializing in reroofing, painting and repair services for commercial clients. Learn more at upstateroofingandpainting.com.

About Roofed Right America

Roofed Right America LLC provides reroofing and maintenance and repair services to a diverse range of commercial clients. To learn more, or to inquire about joining the RRA platform, please contact Adam Brissman at adam@roofedright.com or visit roofedright.com.

About Great Range Capital

Great Range Capital, a private equity firm based in greater Kansas City, primarily targets equity investments in companies with revenues ranging from $20 to $150 million. Learn more at greatrangecapital.com.

