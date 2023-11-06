CASETiFY Impact Ring Stand Case: a kickstand window to a new world of functionality

The 2-in-1 phone case and kickstand accessory opens sales for iPhone 15 after its September announcement

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CASETiFY, the global tech accessory brand loved by millennials, Gen Z, and Hollywood celebrities has today opened sales to one of its most anticipated products of the season: the Impact Ring Stand Case. This 2-in-1 presents an innovation in the industry by repurposing the iconic camera ring with the brand's monogram as a high-quality kickstand. The product is already available at casetify.com and the 30+ CASETiFY Studio stores worldwide.

The innovative kickstand that the CASETiFY Impact Ring Stand Case sports has a no-screw design while ensuring maximum durability, strength and sturdiness. It is also adjustable up to 150 degrees, making it perfect for studying, watching video content, and everything in between.

But beyond functionality, the CASETiFY Impact Ring Stand Case also provides strong protection for everyday use, withstanding single drops of up to 6.6ft (2m). The product has 3x Military Grade Standard. It also has a raised bezel for further protection against everyday scratches.

Further helping the protection capabilities of the CASETiFY Impact Ring Stand Case, the brand reinforced its inner lining by applying layers of its proprietary material called EcoShock™. At a molecular level, the plant-based EcoShock™ is able to turn the kinetic energy of an impact into heat, while its twister pattern dissipates it across the surface of the case.

The CASETiFY Impact Ring Stand Case will be available in the countless design options that the platform provides at casetify.com and is fully customizable with names and fonts in different colors, ensuring a premium made-to-order experience.

The CASETiFY Impact Ring Stand Case will have a pricing of USD$80 at casetify.com & Amazon depending on the model and design.

CASETiFY is a global tech and lifestyle brand with double headquarters in LA and Hong Kong, known as the home to the first and largest platform for customized tech accessories. Created with the highest-quality materials and most cutting-edge designs, CASETiFY's products empower self-expression by turning your personal electronics into highly designed, stylishly slim, drop-proof accessories. Known for tapping top artists, big celebrities and creatives for its Co-Lab program, CASETiFY gives brands and individuals the opportunity to share their unique visions with the world. With 30+ retail shops, CASETiFY Studio provides a one-stop, visual retail experience where customers can customize their accessories on the spot. For more information on CASETiFY, its stores, partners and products, please visit www.CASETiFY.com.

