The Original Pickle Shot Celebrates 'National Pickle Day'

Pickles Represent one of the Fastest Growing Food & Drink Trends in the U.S.

OCEAN CITY, Md., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "National Pickle Day" is only days away (November 14), which is cause for celebration among the millions of Americans who eat some 20 billion pickles every year. That figure only continues to grow. According to recent news from Yelp, searches for pickle-flavored food and drink were up 55 percent last year, making pickles one of their top-10 food trends of 2023.

So, it should come as no surprise that pickle cocktails and the pickle shot – that perfectly sour, salty, and delicious combination of ice-cold vodka and pickle juice – is one of the fastest-growing drinks at bars and home celebrations across the country. And the top-selling pickle brine-infused vodka in America is The Original Pickle Shot®, launched in 2018 and now available in more than 15,000 bars, restaurants, and retail stores throughout the U.S.

"Everyone loves pickles, and because it's one of the most popular foods in the country, it only makes sense that people are finding interesting and creative ways to use it in shots and cocktails too, not only on 'National Pickle Day' but every day of the year," says John King, co-founder of The Original Pickle Shot. "That's why we created The Original Pickle Shot, to make it easy for bartenders and consumers to mix and enjoy high-quality, great-tasting pickle-flavored drinks."

The Original Pickle Shot was crafted from the recipe of the famous pickle shot at Pickles Pub in Ocean City, MD, which sells over 100,000 shots annually. The Original Pickle Shot is unique in that it uses a proprietary pickle brine and 30-proof five-times distilled Iowa corn vodka to create the brand's signature recipe, and is available in original and spicy flavors (in both 750ml and 50ml bottles, and soon 375ml). The Original Pickle Shot isn't a pickle back or a chaser, it's a carefully crafted ready-to-pour vodka with an opaque light green color and delicious dill pickle taste.

In addition to pickle shots, pickle-flavored cocktails have also greatly increased in popularity. For example, at The Derrick Craft Kitchen and Bar in Oklahoma, one of the top cocktails on the menu is the "Pickletini," combining The Original Pickle Shot and vermouth, garnished with pickles. And at Willie's Sports Bar & Grill in Kansas, the "Pickle Vodka Margarita" is a pickle-flavor riff on that classic drink. Many bars and restaurants, and home bartenders as well, use The Original Pickle Shot to pickle their brunch bloody mary's too.

"The Original Pickle Shot is such a versatile spirit, and because it's lower in alcohol, compared to most other spirits, it's an ideal choice for those who are looking for great flavor over alcohol strength," adds King.

As part of The Original Pickle Shot's celebration of "National Pickle Day," the brand is also a lead sponsor of the annual "Big Dill," the world's largest pickle party. Taking place November 11 and 12 in downtown Baltimore, the event attracts more than 10,000 people and features pickle-themed food, entertainment, games, and of course cocktails.

