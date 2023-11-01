NorthShore - Edward-Elmhurst Health Partners with Lumeris to Transform Value-Based Care Collaboration aims to drive coordinated care and improve quality while reducing costs

EVANSTON, Ill., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health (NS-EEH) today announces its partnership with Lumeris, a technology-powered value-based care enablement company, to allow patients, physicians and other care team members to more effectively collaborate on care goals while improving clinical outcomes, patient and provider experience and managing health care costs.

NS-EEH will strengthen its clinically integrated network (CIN) by incorporating Lumeris' population health data platform into its value-based care strategy. The two organizations also plan to deliver joint services, supporting the CIN's healthcare providers in care management, pharmacy management, patient engagement and other key areas.

NS-EEH's CIN includes more than 3,000 system-employed and affiliated physicians, and nine hospitals across Chicagoland. Through the CIN, participating healthcare providers partner with private and public health insurers to advance new care delivery models through data sharing, collaborative improvement initiatives, shared infrastructure and system-wide support services.

"We have a tremendous opportunity to bring our vision of safe, seamless and personal to life in positively impacting our communities by using data, collaboration and community-connected care models to advance health," said Lakshmi Halasyamani, MD, Chief Clinical Officer for NS-EEH. "Our partnership with Lumeris will help our health system strengthen its population health capabilities by supporting personalized, evidence-based care while eliminating unnecessary costs."

As part of the partnership, the organizations will also collaborate to reduce healthcare disparities for underserved communities through the formation of new accountable care organization (ACO) models. Initially, NS-EEH and Lumeris will focus on the opportunity to participate in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' (CMS) ACO Realizing Equity, Access, and Community Health (ACO REACH) model. This advanced value-based care model seeks to streamline care coordination and improve health outcomes for traditional Medicare patients. In the future, the partner organizations will expand their focus to include other types of accountable care and population health models to serve our diverse communities.

"As the adoption of value-based care continues to increase across the country, this partnership accelerates NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health's (NS-EEH) ability to provide high-value, consumer-centric healthcare to all members of their communities. NS-EEH has a strong reputation and track record of differentiated performance in clinical excellence, value-based care and deep commitment to the communities they serve and that is why Lumeris selected NS-EEH as our anchor partner in Chicagoland," says John Fryer, Chief Revenue Officer at Lumeris. "Our experience as a long-standing, long-term partner to providers gives Lumeris a deep understanding of the ongoing challenges facing the backbone of our healthcare ecosystem. We are excited to bring our deep capabilities to help advance NS-EEH as they continue to lead the way in delivering high-quality care and a differentiated patient experience."

About NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health

NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health is a fully integrated healthcare delivery system committed to providing access to quality, vibrant, community-connected care, serving an area of more than 4.2 million residents across six northeast Illinois counties. Our more than 27,000 team members and more than 7,100 system-employed physicians, affiliated physicians and advanced practice providers aim to deliver transformative patient experiences and expert care close to home across more than 300 ambulatory locations and eight acute care hospitals – Edward (Naperville), Elmhurst, Evanston, Glenbrook (Glenview), Highland Park, Northwest Community (Arlington Heights), Skokie and Swedish (Chicago) – all recognized as Magnet hospitals for nursing excellence. Located in Naperville, Linden Oaks Behavioral Health, provides for the mental health needs of area residents. For more information, visit NorthShore.org, SwedishCovenant.org, NCH.org and EEHealth.org.

About Lumeris

Lumeris is the market leading value-based care enablement company bringing more than 10 years of experience as a pioneering force helping health systems and physician practices succeed in value-based care. A joint-operating partner in both value and risk, Lumeris delivers market-leading technology, insurance capabilities and on-the-ground expertise. Our partners are able to achieve superior quality metrics, patient experience, physician satisfaction and improvements in the total cost of care for Medicare Advantage, Original Medicare, Medicaid and Commercial populations. With more than $12 billion of medical spend under management across more than 12 markets, we are creating a system of care that every doctor wants for their family.

