DAISO NEW STORE OPENING IN PEARLAND, TEXAS

PEARLAND, Texas, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Daiso, the renowned global retail chain offering a wide range of affordable and unique products, is thrilled to announce the grand opening at The Center at Pearland Parkway in Pearland, Texas on November 11th. "We are thrilled to open our store at The Center at Pearland Parkway," said Jack Williams, Chief Retail Operations Officer for Daiso USA. "This achievement reflects the dedication and support of our customers who have embraced Daiso's unique concept and diverse product range. We are excited to provide an exceptional shopping experience to the vibrant Pearland community and look forward to serving our customers with the utmost care and dedication."

Discover Daiso! (PRNewswire)

The new Daiso store at The Center at Pearland Parkway encompasses 6,700 square feet and promises to be a haven for shoppers seeking quality merchandise at affordable prices. With its extensive range of products spanning various categories, including Japanese inspired home decor, stationery, food, and more, Daiso has become synonymous with accessible and innovative offerings. John Clarke, Chief Development Officer for Daiso USA says, "Texas based Daiso customers have shown us through our online business and social media their desire for us to have more stores within the state, influencing our immediate growth strategy in this region. We currently operate 112 units in 7 states with more states opening in 2024".

On both Saturday, November 11th and Sunday, November 12th, the first 100 customers to shop at The Center at Pearland Parkway location and make a minimum purchase of $30 will receive a free goodie bag and a plushie. These special offerings are Daiso's way of expressing gratitude to its loyal customers and welcoming new shoppers to the Daiso community.

Daiso invites customers to join in the celebration. The Center at Pearland Parkway Daiso, at 2650 Pearland Pkwy Suite 120, is anchored by neighboring tenant Ross and is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m to 9 p.m and Sunday from 10 a.m to 8 p.m.

About Daiso:

Daiso is a global retail chain founded in Japan, known for its vast array of unique and affordable products across various categories such as household goods, stationery, beauty, and more. Daiso entered the US market in 2005 and continues to expand its global footprint while maintaining its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. The Daiso US headquarters is located in La Mirada, CA.

