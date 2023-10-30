Mondragon University, Mondragon Team Academy, and CUNY Law School's Community & Economic Development Clinic join forces on team entrepreneurship and innovative shared ownership models with a commitment to democratic governance and socioeconomic justice

QUEENS, N.Y., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mondragon University, Mondragon Team Academy (MTA), and CUNY Law School's Community & Economic Clinic announced a Historic International Partnership to Promote and Expand Worker Cooperatives and Economic Justice through:
- Joint development and research on entrepreneurship-related programs
- Constructing and managing networks for entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystems
- Facilitating students and teaching staff exchanges
- Supporting the design and implementation of international learning expeditions.
Participating Mondragon Delegation order of appearance (left to right):
- Ana Aguirre, co-founder and worker owner at TAZEBAEZ S. Coop (https://tzbz.coop/en/home/), who is working closely with CUNY Law CED on the upcoming MTA-NYC program; twice elected VP of International Cooperative Alliance (ICA - https://www.ica.coop/en) Cooperative Youth
- "I was happy to meet many of the people who contributed to the other chapters of "Humanity@Work&Life", in person. The most interesting thing for me is that, with the partnership with CUNY and the rest of the partners in NYC, we are continuing the writing of the story that I shared in chapter 10. So I hope that the MTA presence in NYC moves the way forward for collaboration and shared work and development."
- Lander Beloki, Dean of the Business Faculty, Mondragon University (www.mondragon.edu)
- "The Faculty of Business Studies of Mondragon University and its unit of Entrepreneurship, Mondragon Team Academy (MTA), are very honored to sign our Memorandum of Understanding with CUNY School of Law to pursue cooperation in joint development and joint research on entrepreneurship related programs with diverse departments and faculties of both universities on network construction and management for entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystems. The agreement also will generate opportunities for student and teaching staff exchanges, and support for international learning expeditions design and implementation. We are most pleased with the possibilities that this agreement will generate between Mondragon and New York to reinforce social economy and entrepreneurship."
- Professor Carmen Huertas Noble, CUNY Law Community Economic Development Clinic (https://www.law.cuny.edu/academics/clinical-programs/ced/)
- "CUNY Law's CED Clinic is excited to announce a transformative partnership with Mondragon Team Academy (MTA), merging academic rigor with socially conscious entrepreneurship. This alliance goes beyond merely advancing research and cultivating an entrepreneurial ecosystem; it actively centers social justice. Through the exchange of students and educators from diverse backgrounds, we are committed to forging an environment where education and innovation collaboratively drive community betterment. This initiative exemplifies our unwavering commitment to seamlessly integrate theoretical knowledge with practical applications, all while championing equity and justice on every front."
- Aitor Lizartza, Mondragon Team Academy (MTA - https://mtaworld.com/) Coordinator, Mondragon University
- "We are pleased to share "development of the Undergraduate Course in Entrepreneurial Leadership and Innovation (LEINN) and work closely with CUNY Law School and the CUNY family on our mutual, upcoming program in entrepreneurship."
NY State Senators Kevin Parker and Jamal Bailey) seamlessly connected challenges and hope, weaving a narrative that encapsulated the power of collective action, academic excellence, and social responsibility.
- "I witnessed the transformative power of democratically governed and innovating worker cooperatives firsthand during our delegation's visit to Mondragon in 2017. Building upon such a model here in New York City & State can usher in a new era of economic empowerment and shared prosperity. Let's champion better economic models where everyone has a stake and every voice matters showing our neighborhoods, districts, state and country how everyday people, together, achieve extraordinary things."
- "People need a path forward. Coops give people a path forward. They give people the ability to have social mobility. They have the ability to move up. They have the ability to not just move up, but to bring people with them. And this can work. It has been proven to work."
For further information, contact:
- CUNY Law School, Community Economic Development Clinic: Professor Carmen Huertas - carmen.huertas@law.cuny.edu
- Mondragon Communications Office: German Lorenzo - glorenzo@mondragoncorporation.com
