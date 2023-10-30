Local Bounti to Release Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Monday, October 30, 2023

HAMILTON, Mont., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE: LOCL) ("Local Bounti" or the "Company"), a breakthrough U.S. indoor agriculture company combining the best aspects of vertical and greenhouse growing technologies, today announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 after the market closes on Monday, October 30, 2023.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call with members of the Local Bounti executive management team to discuss financial results and other business updates. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET on Monday, October 30, 2023. To participate on the live call, listeners in North America may dial (877) 514-3623 and international listeners may dial (201) 689-8768.

In addition, the call will be broadcast live via webcast, hosted on the "Investors" section of the Company's website at localbounti.com and will be archived online. A telephonic playback will be available through November 6, 2023. North American listeners may dial (877) 660-6853 and international listeners may dial (201) 612-7415; the passcode is 13741080.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti is redefining indoor farming with an innovative method – its proprietary Stack & Flow Technology™ – that significantly improves crop turns, increases output and improves unit economics. Local Bounti operates advanced indoor growing facilities across the United States, servicing approximately 13,000 retail doors with its two brands: Local Bounti® and Pete's®. Local Bounti grows healthy food utilizing a hybrid approach that integrates the best attributes of controlled environment agriculture with natural elements. Local Bounti's sustainable growing methods are better for the planet, using 90% less land and 90% less water than conventional farming methods. With a mission to 'bring our farm to your kitchen in the fewest food miles possible,' Local Bounti's food is fresher, more nutritious, and lasts longer than traditional agriculture. To find out more, visit localbounti.com or follow Local Bounti on LinkedIn for the latest news and developments.

