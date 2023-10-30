JinkoSolar's High-efficiency N-Type Monocrystalline Silicon Solar Cell Sets New Record with Maximum Conversion Efficiency of 26.89%

SHANGRAO, China, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it has achieved a major technical breakthrough for its 182 mm high-efficiency N-type monocrystalline silicon solar cell. JinkoSolar has again set a new record with the maximum solar conversion efficiency of 26.89% for its 182 mm and above large-size monocrystalline silicon TOPCon solar cell. This result has been independently confirmed by the National PV industry Measurement and Testing Center.

The R&D department has developed advanced metallization enhancement technology, high energy bulk material passivation technology and high performance light trapping passivating contact technology. These advanced technologies can be applicable to large area solar cells. JinkoSolar's self-developed HOT technologies, and a series of material upgrades were integrated into the cell process to set this new record for maximum conversion efficiency of 26.89%.

Dr. Jin Hao, CTO of Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. commented, "We are proud to have achieved another major breakthrough in the conversion efficiency of N-type TOPCon cells, breaking the record we have previously set for N-type monocrystalline silicon solar cells. I want to thank our talented R&D team for their efforts in creating this important milestone in the innovation of the company's products and solutions. We will continue to invest in R&D innovation and mass production capabilities, and to accelerate the pace of industry upgrading for advanced N-type product. We are confident to provide better returns to our customers with our cutting-edge technology and reliable supply chain."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Greece and other countries and regions.

JinkoSolar had 14 productions facilities globally, 24 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Indonesia, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, and global sales teams in China, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Spain, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Vietnam and India, as of September 30, 2023.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

