FLEX LOGIX ADOPTION EXPANDS INTO DATACENTERS

EFLX® eFPGA Delivers Speedy Flexibility at Much Lower Cost and Power than FPGA

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex Logix® Technologies, Inc., the leading supplier of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, announced today that the first application using EFLX eFPGA for datacenters is in design.

More than 25 chips have been successfully fabricated in silicon using EFLX eFPGA with many more in design. Flex Logix now has more than 20 customers in total, including leading global customers Renesas, Datung and Boeing.

"Existing applications of eFPGA are in automotive, consumer, wireless communications, defense, fintech, security, and signal processing," said Geoff Tate, CEO of Flex Logix. "Now eFPGA is also being adopted for a high volume datacenter application. Many datacenter applications require advanced nodes and >1 Million LUTs, which we now support with new process ports, an improved interconnect and a new eFPGA compiler."

"FPGAs today are mainstream, used in high volume across many applications," said Andy Jaros, VP of Sales at Flex Logix. "Our customers take advantage of the unique benefits of embedded FPGA technology to cut the size, cost, and power of FPGAs through integration into their SoCs or processors: cost and power are cut by 80-90% and area is cut by 50%; expensive components like voltage regulators are also reduced. Customers who have never used FPGAs are now aggressively adding eFPGA to give their chips the flexibility to adapt to changing standards, changing algorithms, avoid expensive mask spins, and to enable their customers to customize the chips for different end applications with one chip. The rate of customer evaluation and adoption of eFPGA is definitely accelerating."

Flex Logix is a reconfigurable computing company providing leading edge eFPGA and AI Inference technologies for semiconductor and systems companies. Flex Logix eFPGA enables volume FPGA users to integrate the FPGA into their companion SoC, resulting in a 5-10x reduction in the cost and power of the FPGA and increasing compute density which is critical for communications, networking, data centers, microcontrollers and others. Its scalable AI inference is the most efficient, providing much higher inference throughput per square millimeter and per watt. Flex Logix supports process nodes from 180nm to 7nm, with 5nm and 3nm in development. Flex Logix is headquartered in Mountain View, California and has an office in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit https://flex-logix.com .

