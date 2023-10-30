American Association for Respiratory Care Honors Tri-anim Health Services with 2023 Zenith Award

DUBLIN, Ohio , Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri-anim Health Services, a Sarnova company and a leading distributor of specialized respiratory, anesthesia, and critical care supplies, services and equipment, has been honored with the prestigious 2023 Zenith Award by the American Association for Respiratory Care (AARC). This marks the fifth time that Tri-anim has won the Zenith Award (2023, 2021, 2020, 2018, and 2017).

Tri-anim was selected for the award by AARC members, based on the quality of products, accessibility of sales staff, responsiveness, service record, truth in advertising, and support of the respiratory care profession. The AARC Zenith Award is the "people's choice" award of the respiratory care profession because its recipients are chosen and voted upon by caregivers – the respiratory therapists.

"We are honored and grateful to be acknowledged by the respiratory care community," said Aric Vacchiano, President of Tri-anim. "This award underscores our unwavering commitment to customer-centricity and the value that our products, services and solutions bring to caregivers, enabling them to deliver the best patient care to save and improve patients' lives," he continued.

Since 1975, Tri-anim has served as a specialty healthcare consultant and distributor of respiratory care, anesthesia, critical care and neonatal care supplies and equipment. Tri-anim partners with hospitals and health systems supporting respiratory therapists, anesthesiologists, pulmonologists, nurses and other clinical providers within the acute-care setting. Tri-anim's clinical expertise, innovative solutions, consultative approach and proven track-record of exceptional service are all aligned to provide the acute care industry with the most complete, end-to-end service.

About Sarnova and Tri-anim:

Sarnova is a leader in health and safety sales, service and distribution in the emergency medical services (EMS) and acute care markets. The company comprised of three divisions and six business units: Emergency Preparedness (Bound Tree Medical and Emergency Medical Products), Cardiac Response (Cardio Partners), Acute (Tri-anim Health Services), and Digitech. Sarnova is a company of Patricia Industries, a part of Investor AB, which makes significant investments in best-in-class companies with strong market positions, brands and corporate cultures. For more information, visit www.sarnova.com.

About Patricia Industries

Patricia Industries is a long-term owner that invests in companies and works to develop each company to its full potential. Patricia Industries is a part of the industrial holding company Investor AB, whose main owner is the Wallenberg Foundations. For more information, visit www.patriciaindustries.com

