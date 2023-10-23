Costa Rica's agricultural sector promoted its exportable products in the United States

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 19 to 21, twelve Costa Rican companies, in conjunction with PROCOMER (the Costa Rican Foreign Trade Promoter), exhibited along with more than 40 countries and over 19,000 visitors, the agricultural products of Costa Rica, at the Global Produce and Floral Show international trade fair, which took place in California, United States.

The show was organized by the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) and was one of the most important and influential in the United States market, which is also the main commercial destination for Costa Rican agricultural exports.

Through the Essential Costa Rica stand, PROCOMER and the delegation of participating companies exhibited the wide range of agricultural products that the country offers, including fruits and vegetables, such as pineapple, rambutan, banana, chayote, cassava, eddoes, and more. In addition, for the first time, flowers and foliage were promoted.

Exporters also had the opportunity to hold business meetings with potential buyers in order to learn about new market trends and participate in seminars on agricultural issues.

"The Global Produce and Floral Show was an unparalleled opportunity to enhance the position of the Costa Rican agricultural sector internationally, as it was a space that serves as a meeting point for strategic actors to build new businesses, providing Costa Rican exports with greater opportunity for diversification," said Mario Sáenz, Manager of Export Development at PROCOMER.

During the first half of 2023, exports worth $792.1 million were delivered to the United States , where the main exported products were pineapple, bananas, Oro coffee, cassava, yucca, and ornamental plants. International trade fairs, such as the Global Produce and Floral Show, allow international buyers to learn about the variety of products offered by Costa Rica , thus diversifying exports, and providing new areas of opportunity for local producers.

"Given that the United States is the country's number one destination for agricultural exports, it is of vital importance for Costa Rica to take advantage of the spaces provided by international trade fairs in order to promote itself as an ally that has what the market requires, opening new doors to international trade and creating new development opportunities for the country," concluded Sáenz.

