Amazing Athletes Named a Top 100 Most Innovative Franchise by Franchise Business Review

Independent Research Data Shows Franchisees Are Highly Satisfied with Amazing Athletes Innovation and Creativity

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazing Athletes, the industry leading multisport enrichment program that is designed to empower children from ages 18 months to 12 years old, was identified by Franchise Business Review as one of the Most Innovative Franchises. Amazing Athletes is one of just 100 franchise brands to receive this accolade in the 2023 report.

To identify the companies on the list of this year's Most Innovative Franchises, Franchise Business Review analyzed 18 months' worth of data from nearly 38,000 franchisees representing more than 385 brands. Amazing Athletes franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including leadership, training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.

"Being recognized as one of the most innovative franchises of 2023 can be attributed to the guidance and support we offer our franchisees," said Co-Founder and CEO of Youth Athletes United, Adam Geisler. "As we continue our nationwide expansion, we remain committed to actively listening to our customers and franchisees. New leadership positions, such as the Business Success Coach, and new offerings, such as Karate Zoo, show our unwavering dedication. This recognition is a testament to the passion and creativity of our team, as well as the remarkable children and families who make our program truly exceptional."

Over the last two decades, Amazing Athletes has been inspiring active futures for children by teaching skills from 10 different sports in a fun, non-competitive, educational environment. Amazing Athletes offers programs for all ages by partnering with schools and communities, helping to set kids on a path to an active and healthy lifestyle by teaching them the basics of sports, health and nutrition. Introducing kids to a variety of sports and physical activities allows them to find what they most enjoy and can pursue as they grow. The brand's industry-leading multi-sport enrichment helps develop key motor skills, promote teamwork, and inspire active futures.

The franchise's dedication to delivering top-notch sports programs has earned it a loyal customer base and established it as a trusted brand within the industry. With its strong momentum and continued expansion, Youth Athletes United is poised for even greater success in the future, and remains committed to maintaining its high standards of quality providing transformative first-sport experiences for kids.

"For prospective franchisees, understanding which brands are the most innovative can help you make a confident and smart investment," said Michelle Rowan, president & COO of Franchise Business Review. "Each of the companies on our list of the Most Innovative Franchises has developed and implemented products, processes, or services that enable and sustain growth and long-term relevancy. We are proud to recognize the franchises that prioritize and value innovation to support their franchisees' success and the long-term resiliency of the brand."

For more information regarding the Youth Athletes United brands and franchising opportunities, visit https://www.youthathletesunited.com/franchising-opportunities/.

Visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full list of the 2023 Most Innovative Franchises.

About Amazing Athletes

For over 20 years, Amazing Athletes has delivered the premier year-round developmental sports and physical fitness program designed to empower children and teach both fundamentals and life skills. Certified coaches lead weekly classes and camps with low kid-to-coach ratios so that every child gets individual attention and can progress at their own pace. Programs are available for children ages 1-12+ of all experience levels so every child can learn and perform at their own pace. To learn more, visit https://amazingathletes.com/.

About Youth Athletes United

Established youth educational sports brands Amazing Athletes, Soccer Stars, and TGA (Tennis, Golf & Athletics) come together under parent company, Youth Athletes United. With 20+ years of success for each individual brand, a total 270+ units, and 250,000+ children instructed nationwide each year, Youth Athletes United is helping to shape the next generation of champions both on and off the field. Focused on promoting physical literacy, mental toughness, and character development, Youth Athletes United is dedicated to supporting the growth and success of young players from all backgrounds and skill levels with an innovative and dynamic player pathway for children ages 1-14+. To learn more about the leading mobile youth sports franchise platform, Youth Athletes United, and their territory opportunities, visit https://www.youthathletesunited.com/franchising-opportunities/.

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,200 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/digital-guides/

