Mattamy Group Corporation Announces First Quarter 2024 Key Operating Results

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Group Corporation ("Mattamy"), the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, today announced key operating results for the first quarter ended August 31, 2023 and posted LTM financial results for the first quarter on Intralinks.

Mattamy Homes Limited (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited) (PRNewswire)

First Quarter 2024 Key Operating Highlights

Revenue increased 16.6% to $1.28B from $1.10B in the prior year quarter

Homes closed decreased 2.1% to 1,652 from 1,687 in the prior year quarter

Net sales orders increased 184.5% to 1,721 homes from 605 homes in the prior year quarter

Sales order backlog decreased 7.4% to 6,157 units from 6,649 units in the prior year quarter

LTM August 31, 2023 Key Operating Highlights

Revenue increased 15.9% to $5.54B from $4.78B in the prior year

Homes closed decreased 0.6% to 7,634 from 7,679 in the prior year

Net sales orders increased 7.4% to 7,142 homes from 6,647 homes in the prior year

For Access to Conference Call and Financial Reports:

Mattamy will host its conference call, for qualified investors, to discuss its first-quarter financial results live on October 25, 2023, from 10:00 am EDT to 11:00 am EDT. Full financial results are available on Intralinks. An audio replay of the call will be available within 24 hours after the call on Intralinks.

Access to Mattamy's Intralinks site is accessible to beneficial owners of notes, prospective investors and others upon certification to establish its identity as such to the reasonable satisfaction of Mattamy. To obtain information on how to access the site, or if you experience any difficulty, please contact bondholders@mattamycorp.com

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with an over 40-year history of operations across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps 8,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets –Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples, Dallas and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited