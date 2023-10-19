Samsung invests in Skipify to accelerate Skipify's Next-Gen Digital Wallet

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skipify, a fintech company, is announcing a strategic investment from Samsung Next, an investment group within Samsung Electronics. The investment signals Skipify's commitment to continue improving shopper purchasing experiences both online and in-stores. Skipify's Connected Wallet is a next-gen digital wallet that connects Merchants, Shoppers, and Financial Institutions at the moment of purchase for the first time. Skipify's Connected Wallet is linked with the world's largest financial institutions such as American Express.

Samsung Next joins major financial institutions and technology companies that have backed Skipify and linked their cards and accounts into Skipify's Connected Wallet. Skipify's strategic investors include Amex Ventures, PayPal Ventures, Synchrony Ventures, among others.

"We invested in Skipify because of the potential this seamless and native checkout experience could bring to Samsung users and beyond," said Carlos Castellanos, investor at Samsung Next. "We're excited to join them on this journey, as they embrace the challenge of defining new opportunities and aim to shape the future of shopping experiences."

"As the global leader in mobile devices, we're excited by what this investment from Samsung Next could unlock for our merchant and bank partners, as we expand our reach and extend into in-store physical payments," said Ryth Martin, Founder & CEO of Skipify.

Samsung Next's investment follows at the heels of Skipify's launch of Card Linking with American Express, announced in August 2023.

By partnering with financial institutions and technology partners, Skipify creates a real time nexus between shoppers, merchants, and financial institutions for the first time, with first-to-market unique advantages to participants in the ecosystem.

Through Skipify, merchants can see conversion rates increase by 10% and industry-leading 99%+ authorization rates with no increase to fraud. Merchants maintain their relationship with shoppers, order and shopping data, and develop better purchasing experiences that elevates their brand.

By partnering with Skipify, financial institutions unlock new ways to interact with their cardmembers, enabling them to surface cards, points, alternative payments methods, and more into checkout in real time. Financial institutions can include real-time step-up authentication, which enables industry-leading authorization rates and increased share of wallet.

Shoppers gain seamless access to their payment cards and can apply points and rewards to pay down their basket.

Skipify is a fintech company based in San Mateo, CA whose mission is to unlock seamless and spectacular shopping experiences through a digital wallet that enables the entire ecosystem to win. Skipify is used by merchants to enable a better purchasing experience online, in stores, and across marketing channels. Skipify has been recognized as a Fintech Top 50 company, a Leading 100 startup, and a CB Insights Retail Tech 100 winner.

Skipify is backed by some of the world's leading fintech and commerce enablement investors, including Samsung Next, Amex Ventures, PayPal Ventures, Synchrony Ventures, Okta Ventures, Point72 Ventures, Flourish Ventures, Infinity Ventures, Vinyl, FIS, and BDT & MSD Partners.

To learn more about how Skipify is redefining checkout, visit skipify.com

