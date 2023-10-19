Revolutionizing Interior Design: Launch of "Revit Mastery for Interior Designers" Course

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to a pressing need for Revit training in the interior design industry, Behind the Design, a leading provider in professional development specifically designed for creatives, is thrilled to introduce its latest course offering, "Revit Mastery for Interior Designers."

With a mission to build a stronger design community by reimagining education, training, and support, Behind the Design's new Revit course combines online and live learning experiences to help designers expand their software skills, increase workflow efficiencies, and collaborate with other AE professionals.

This comprehensive program empowers interior designers to harness the full potential of AutoDesk Revit, revolutionizing their approach to design projects. "Revit Mastery for Interior Designers" is designed with flexibility in mind. The course offers a customizable learning experience that caters to interior designers' individual needs and schedules. With ten live 90-minute sessions led by a seasoned Revit instructor, participants will receive hands-on training and guidance to master this powerful design tool.

"Many interior designers didn't learn Revit in design school largely due to AutoCAD's long-standing dominance or the limited availability of Revit. Now, we are seeing a shift in the marketplace, with increasing job opportunities demanding proficiency in this software, even for senior management roles," said Jacqueline Green, CEO of Behind the Design. "Regrettably, most Revit courses are geared towards architects and engineers, not interior designers. I have crafted a program specifically tailored to the unique needs of interior designers, accommodating diverse learning styles and time constraints."

Key Features of the Course:

Customized Learning: The course was created to accommodate the unique requirements of each participant, ensuring an engaging and practical learning experience.

Ten Live Training Sessions: Participants can schedule 10 one-on-one interactive sessions, each lasting 90 minutes.

Expert Guidance: Participants will benefit from an expert instructor who provides step-by-step guidance and insight throughout the course.

Comprehensive Support: Each participant receives support documentation and access to video resources, making it easy to review and reinforce their learning.

Hands-On Practice: After each live session, participants will be tasked with practice exercises to apply their knowledge, reinforcing their understanding of Revit's capabilities.

AutoDesk Revit is a powerful software that can significantly enhance interior design projects, and "Revit Mastery for Interior Designers" is the key to unlocking its potential. By mastering this tool, interior designers can streamline their design processes, enhance collaboration, and produce more efficient and stunning results.

To learn more about "Revit Mastery for Interior Designers" and how it can benefit your interior design career, visit https://www.behindthedesignco.com/Revit-Mastery-for-Interior-Designers .

About Behind the Design:

Behind the Design is helping build a stronger design community by reimagining training, education, and support for interior designers and other creative business owners. Founded by Jacqueline Green in 2018, a respected commercial interior designer, former interior design instructor, and accomplished marketing expert, Behind the Design offers unparalleled educational resources, business courses, software training, and personalized coaching. Our mission is to empower designers to maximize their earnings, boost visibility, and build flourishing careers and businesses.

