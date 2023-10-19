CENTEGIX®, Leading K-12 Safety Provider, Introduces New Platform

ATLANTA , Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CENTEGIX , the industry leader and largest wearable safety technology provider for K-12 education, announces the launch of its CENTEGIX Safety Platform ™. The cloud-based integrated solution initiates the fastest response time to safety incidents campus-wide.

The CENTEGIX Safety Platform™ unites powerful market-leading solutions including:

CrisisAlert™ , the most used wearable badge-based incident response solution with over 600,000 badges deployed; , the most used wearable badge-based incident response solution with over 600,000 badges deployed;

CENTEGIX Safety Blueprint™ , an intelligent response mapping solution; , an intelligent response mapping solution;

CENTEGIX Enhanced Visitor Management with real-time locating capabilities; with real-time locating capabilities;

CENTEGIX Reunification digitizes reunification for efficiency; digitizes reunification for efficiency;

Partner Integrations Layer to minimize the time to identify, notify, and respond to an emergency for better outcomes.

The design of the Safety Platform is grounded in CENTEGIX's experience supporting school districts with rapid incident response for hundreds of thousands of everyday and extreme emergencies.

"Time is the single most critical factor in an emergency, because every second matters," said Brent Cobb, CEO of CENTEGIX. "Districts spend years preparing for and working to prevent emergencies. When an incident happens, it's the time that it takes to respond that matters the most. With our CENTEGIX Safety Platform, we've taken linear phases of response and compressed them to happen all at once, so that help can arrive as quickly as possible."

CENTEGIX built the Safety Platform specifically to reduce response time during an incident:

Identification Time: CrisisAlert provides the ability for all staff to quickly, easily, and discreetly indicate that there is an emergency. With CrisisAlert, all staff are empowered to identify incidents by simply pushing the button on their CrisisAlert badge. CrisisAlert is always available and works anywhere on campus because it operates on a private, managed network and does not depend on Wi-Fi or cellular, which have coverage gaps.





Notification Time: For a campus-wide alert, CrisisAlert accelerates emergency communication to everyone onsite through full audio and visual notifications, directing all to follow safety protocols and directly alerting local 911 emergency resources, also with precise location information. With Emergency Response Integrations, the Safety Platform automates notification steps to reduce human error and delays with manual hand-off steps.





Response Time: Onsite response teams immediately receive the CrisisAlert alert notification with a Safety Blueprint map showing who needs help and precisely where they are located. The Safety Blueprint map also displays where safety and security assets are available to eliminate time spent searching for these resources. Local 911 takes action to neutralize the situation.

"Using the CENTEGIX Safety Platform has helped us strengthen our culture of safety and improve response times for everyday and extreme emergencies. Staff appreciate having a CrisisAlert badge so they are empowered to improve safety in their schools. Our Response teams value Safety Blueprint for the precise location of incidents notified by CrisisAlert and the ability to see the location of safety assets," said Chris Farkas, Deputy Superintendent of Operations, Hillsborough County Public Schools (FL), the 7th largest district in the U.S.

About CENTEGIX

CENTEGIX is the industry leader of wearable safety technology for K-12 education with over 600,000 badges in use. The cloud-based CENTEGIX Safety Platform™ initiates the fastest response time for emergencies campus-wide. Leaders in over 11,500 locations nationwide trust CENTEGIX's innovative safety solutions to empower and protect people. To learn more about CENTEGIX, visit www.centegix.com

