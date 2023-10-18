SprintRay Announces Jessie Zhang as Chief Financial Officer

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SprintRay, a leading innovator in dental 3D printing technology, is delighted to announce the appointment of Jessie Zhang as the company's new Chief Financial Officer.

Zhang brings over 20 years of experience in finance and strategic leadership. She has a track record of success, having served as Director of Finance for Corporate Financial Planning and Analysis at Apple and Senior Controller at Cisco Systems, making her a valuable addition to the SprintRay team. As Chief Financial Officer, she will oversee the financial operations at SprintRay, manage strategic financial planning, and drive sustainable growth.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jessie Zhang to the SprintRay family," said Amir Mansouri, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of SprintRay. "Her impressive track record in finance and her strategic mindset align perfectly with our vision for the company. As SprintRay continues to expand and pioneer dental 3D printing technology, Zhang's expertise will be instrumental in driving our financial success and achieving our long-term goals."

In her new role, Zhang will focus on optimizing financial processes, implementing cost-effective strategies, and ensuring that SprintRay maintains a strong financial foundation as it continues its mission to transform the dental industry.

"I am excited to join the dynamic team at SprintRay and be a part of their innovative journey in dental 3D printing technology," said Zhang. "I look forward to contributing to the company's growth by capitalizing on new opportunities and ensuring the sustainability of our business."

SprintRay's commitment to innovation and excellence in 3D printing technology has driven its rapid growth and market success. Zhang's addition to the team further solidifies the company's position as an industry leader, poised for continued expansion and innovation.

About SprintRay

SprintRay designs and manufactures user-friendly and cutting-edge solutions for digital dentistry, including 3D printers, post processing ecosystems, advanced AI-powered software, and innovative materials. Dental care providers can deliver best-in-class service by using SprintRay to speed up delivery and increase customization of care. For more information, visit www.sprintray.com.

