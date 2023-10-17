Stockbridge Hires Managing Director Jon Thompson

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stockbridge announces Jon Thompson has joined the firm as Managing Director. Thompson will be responsible for leading capital raising, marketing and product development for the firm's Core and Value Advisors business.

Stockbridge (PRNewswire)

Prior to joining Stockbridge, Thompson most recently served as Director at DWS Group. Thompson has led and participated in capital raising and product development for other firms including RREEF, Apollo and Black Creek Group.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Jon to the Stockbridge team," said Sol Raso, Executive Managing Director and Head of Stockbridge Core and Value Advisors business. "His experience and tenured reputation within the industry will provide the firm with valuable insight and play a strategic role in the continued growth of Stockbridge."

Thompson brings 25 years of experience to the firm. He received a B.S. in Journalism from the University of Iowa and an M.B.A. in Real Estate Finance from the University of Denver.

ABOUT STOCKBRIDGE

Stockbridge is a private equity real estate investment management firm led by veteran industry professionals. The firm's portfolio comprises assets across the investment risk spectrum, including core, value-add and opportunistic strategies. Stockbridge and its affiliates have approximately $33.8 billion of assets under management (as of June 30, 2023) spanning all major real estate property types and certain specialty property types, throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.stockbridge.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stockbridge