THE RITZ-CARLTON, DALLAS DEBUTS EXPANSIVE MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR RENOVATION

DALLAS, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Discover an unparalleled experience of iconic splendor as The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas proudly announces the completion of a multi-million dollar renovation. Masterfully crafted by Texas-based design firm, Rottet Studio, every detail exudes luxury, warmth, tradition, and monumental grandeur. Poised to redefine the standards of opulence, the hotel's reimagination includes enhanced comforts to all 218 guest rooms and suites, refinements to the lobby, public areas, and corridors as well as to The Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge. Drawing inspiration from Dallas' storied past, the Forbes Five-Star hotel aims to create a captivating sense of place, inviting guests and locals alike to embark on a journey of elegance and timeless allure.

"The Ladies and Gentlemen of The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas look forward to reintroducing the hotel to travelers nationwide and continuing to build a legacy as the ultimate in urban luxury," said Andrew Davidson, general manager, The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas. "It is our pleasure to deliver memorable moments to guests by offering luxurious accommodations with modern comforts, authentic experiences and exceptional amenities, anchored by unparalleled hospitality and personalized service."

Nestled in the heart of Dallas, the hotel's renovation pays homage to the city's remarkable journey of passion and grit, seamlessly blending influences of fashion, art, and botanicals. Upon arrival, guests immediately immerse themselves in a modern masterpiece. The artfully choreographed lobby achieves the perfect balance between conservation and transformation, marrying the property's classic identity with contemporary luxury. A haven for connoisseurs of refined taste, The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas features everything from tailor-made furnishings and florals to tailor-made fragrances, exclusively available at The House of Krigler, a prestigious perfumery and artisan fragrance brand. Located in the lobby of the Lonestar landmark, the all-new apothecary-style, 850-square-foot boutique is a luxe blend of the classic Krigler aesthetic mixed with local décor, including Texan Wood and Italian light fixtures.

The full restoration of the 218 lavishly appointed guest rooms and suites – each boasting an enviable view of the city skyline – offer an ode to the Art Deco undertones of the building's architecture, along with the historic importance of Texas' cattle industry. Incorporating modern enhancements to meet the needs of today's travelers, refinements include bespoke pieces such as a proper writing desk and chair as well as new bathrooms and vanity areas. A color palette of rich walnut contrasted with bone colored ribbed lacquer and accents of copper and rose gold tones, create a milieu of individuality, leaving guests with an indelible impression of five-star hospitality. Whether in town for business or pleasure, The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas experience encapsulates Dallas's thriving spirit, with a new standard of style and sophistication.

Recently reimagined, the 12,000 square foot luxury spa was thoughtfully transformed by Dallas-based design firm ForrestPerkins. The Spa at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas is a tranquil and enchanted garden oasis, boasting delicate and timeless design work throughout. The intricate design elements pull inspiration from the rich and lushly manicured urban parks and gardens woven throughout the heart of Dallas. The Spa renovation included sleek upgrades to the nail spa and hair salon, elevating the Men's and Women's relaxation lounges, a brand-new spa dining lounge and reconfiguration of existing treatment rooms with the addition of two new rooms.

Indulge in culinary delights at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas' three iconic dining outlets, Fearing's Restaurant – helmed by celebrity chef, Dean Fearing – The Rattlesnake Bar and the Pool Bar. Honoring Texas' diverse flavors and rich culinary heritage, the hotel's food and beverage offerings celebrate the city's passion for extraordinary flavors and impeccable dining experiences. The property's prominent and historic location on famed McKinney Avenue in Uptown Dallas, provides guests the chance to embrace Dallas as a flourishing metropolis; walking distance to the destination's bustling streets, iconic landmarks, and renowned cultural institutions – explore where business, culture and entertainment intertwine.

In celebration of the momentous occasion, The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas invites guests to rediscover an icon with a special, limited time "Destination Dallas" package. Book one of the hotel's elegant deluxe guest rooms, complete with sweeping city views, and take advantage breakfast for two, in-room or at Fearing's; a welcome amenity; 20% off spa services; and two tickets for the JFK Trolley Tour, to delight in The Ritz-Carlton Dallas' prime Uptown location.

Click here for high-res imagery. To learn more about The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, please visit ritzcarlton.com/dallas or call 214.922.0200.

