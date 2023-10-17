Hyundai Executive Receives Two Awards for Community Leadership

Hyundai's Brandon Ramirez recognized by Northgate González Market and UC Irvine's Paul Merage School of Business

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility and external relations, was recognized with multiple awards for his community leadership. He received the 2023 Northgate Gonzalez Market JUNTOS Award for his contributions to serving the southern California community and the 2023 Paul Merage Community Engagement Award from UC Irvine's Paul Merage School of Business for his influence on the Latino student community.

(left to right) Oscar Gonzalez, co-CEO, Northgate González Market, LaShanda Maze, chief development officer, Community Action Partnership of Orange County, Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Hyundai Motor America, Miguel González Reynoso, co-president and CEO, Northgate González Market in Anaheim, Calif. on Oct. 11, 2023. (Photo/Hyundai) (PRNewswire)

"I'm grateful for these two honors from Northgate Market and UCI's Paul Merage School of Business as these two organizations are dedicated to supporting our neighbors in southern California and the next generation of young leaders," said Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility and external relations, Hyundai Motor America. "I'm proud to support the Latino community and local communities at large both inside and outside the walls of Hyundai."

As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, Northgate González Market, California's premier Mexican-themed grocery store, recognizes leaders who give back and are committed to Latino communities in the area. During the grocer's JUNTOS Awards Ceremony, Northgate Market announced the allocation of $24,000 in grants to local nonprofits, selected by the honorees themselves, as beneficiaries of these funds. Community Action Partnership of Orange County, a long-time partner of Hyundai Motor America, received a $2,000 grant on behalf of Ramirez and Hyundai.

The Paul Merage Community Engagement Award is awarded to individuals who have enriched Latino students' lives and are leaders in community service. Ramirez was recognized by the Merage School at its annual Latinx Initiative (LXi) 2023 Conference, which celebrates individuals who have significantly impacted the Latino student community at UCI and the broader community.

Ramirez leads Hyundai Motor America's corporate social responsibility initiatives, which includes overseeing its Hyundai Hope initiative, which seeks to uplift children and families by means of fostering positive growth in communities. He is the executive sponsor of Hyundai's "Amigos Unidos" employee resource group, which is tasked with community engagement and raising cultural awareness at Hyundai.

