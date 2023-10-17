Hybrid Apparel Announces Key Executive Hire

CYPRESS, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hybrid Apparel today announced the addition of Stephen Teglas as President of Hybrid Digital. Teglas will serve as a key member of the senior executive team and will lead Hybrid Digital's continued growth. Hybrid Apparel is a leading global wholesaler and digital operator of licensed, branded, and private label apparel, and portfolio company of Altamont Capital Partners.

The addition of Teglas comes at a pivotal time for Hybrid Apparel. Hybrid Digital, a market leader in print-on-demand apparel for the entertainment, sports, and music industries, has experienced year-over-year revenue growth of more than 55%, doubling in two years. The business serves retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, Kohl's, Target, and Macy's and holds significant partnerships with major retailers and e-tailers.

"I am thrilled to have Stephen join the Hybrid team," said Hybrid Apparel CEO Bill Hutchison. "His extensive experience in global brand building and digital expertise, as well as his proven leadership skills, will allow Hybrid to continue our work as the best-in-class industry leader in licensed and branded apparel."

Teglas joins Hybrid from the web3 digital space, most recently as CEO of Cool Cats LLC and President of RECUR. He brings extensive experience in brand management, strategic planning, and product development from his tenure at The Walt Disney Company and Warner Bros, where he led Consumer Products and Licensing for some of the world's most beloved franchises.

"I am incredibly excited to join a team that has distinguished itself as an industry leader not only in licensed and branded apparel, but also in the digital space," said Teglas. "I look forward to building on Hybrid's success and working with their team to grow a best-in-class digital business."

About Hybrid Apparel

Founded in 1997, Hybrid Apparel is a full-service design, development, sourcing, production, and apparel distribution company based in Cypress, Calif. Hybrid has a world-class sourcing and global supply chain infrastructure, with expertise in customer delivery and service across a wide range of apparel categories and geographies. In 2021, Hybrid became a leading provider of on-demand garment printing with its acquisition of Air Waves/Hybrid Digital. As the industry leader in brand and licensing management, Hybrid supports the best global and national brands as well as entertainment and licensed properties. For more information, visit hybridapparel.com.

