EY ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR WRITES NEW BOOK ON A GROUNDBREAKING MINDSET SHIFT THAT IGNITES COMPANY GROWTH AND EMPLOYEE EMPOWERMENT

DENVER, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A seminal new book on the groundbreaking power of an "ownership mindset" was released today from EY Entrepreneur of the Year Kerry Siggins and Amplify Publishing Group. The Ownership Mindset: A Handbook for Transforming Your Life and Leadership offers practical advice for empowering employees with a shift in mentality that yields impressive and durable growth within companies and employees. It is available now via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Amplify Publishing, and more.

Owners act and think differently than employees. To an owner, a business is more than a source of income, it's part of their identity. It's the conscious development of this mindset—learning to "think like an owner"—that makes the difference between paycheck players and top performers. In her new book, Siggins lays out the groundbreaking blueprint for empowering yourself and others to reach their full potential through the implementation of an Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP) that encourages employees to value the business as if it were their own.

After leveraging an ownership mindset to pull herself from the depths of substance abuse and a dead-end lifestyle to become the head of StoneAge, one of the world's leading manufacturers of industrial cleaning equipment and most respected employee-owned companies in the US, Siggins knows firsthand the power this mentality has to change lives. She has since been named EY's Entrepreneur of the Year, one of Industry Era magazine's Top 10 Most Influential CEOs, and was a finalist for Colorado's CEO of the Year.

"If you are looking for a great book that shows exactly what impact creating a culture of empowering employees to be owners can have on an organization, The Ownership Mindset is it," writes Kara Goldin, founder of Hint Water and author of the Wall Street Journal bestseller Undaunted. "Kerry Siggins is an inspiring leader we all can learn from."

Packed with compelling research and unforgettable stories for everyone from a first-time manager to a seasoned CEO, this book is a must-read blueprint for empowering yourself and others to reach their full potential.

The Ownership Mindset is on sale now from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Amplify Publishing. To learn more, visit www.kerrysiggins.com.

