LOS ANGELES GOLF CLUB REVEALS OFFICIAL TEAM LOGO + COLORS

New team logo reflects the Clubs' unwavering commitment to

uniting the communities of Los Angeles under the banner of the sport.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the intersection of tradition and innovation, Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC) proudly reveals its new team logo, marking a significant milestone in the club's journey. As the inaugural team of TGL presented by SoFi, a visionary team golf league developed in collaboration with golf legends Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Sports, PGA TOUR, and airing on ESPN, LAGC's new logo reflects its unwavering commitment to creating an accessible and inclusive golfing experience for everyone.

The new logo draws inspiration from Los Angeles' rich golfing heritage while embracing the city's dynamic culture as golf extends its reach into new communities and generations. (PRNewswire)

LOS ANGELES GOLF CLUB REVEALS OFFICIAL TEAM LOGO

LAGC's ownership group is led by Alexis Ohanian (Angel City FC), Seven Seven Six, Serena Williams, and Venus Williams, along with limited partners the Antetokounmpo brothers, Alex Morgan, Servando Carrasco, and Michelle Wie West. The new logo draws inspiration from Los Angeles' rich golfing heritage while embracing the city's dynamic culture as golf extends its reach into new communities and generations. Through a blend of classic and contemporary design elements, the emblem resonates across all generations.

"This development highlights the club's commitment to democratizing golf locally while sending a signal to golf fans everywhere that Los Angeles is and always will be a mainstay in the next generation of this sport," stated Club President, Neal Hubman.

Notable features of LAGC's new logo:

Fusion of fonts : The juxtaposition of Old English and San Serif fonts symbolizes the connection between golf's tradition and its modern evolution in Los Angeles .

Iconic monochrome : The team's black and white colors pay homage to the city's renowned architectural landmarks, such as the Getty and LACMA.

Unifying symbolism : The interconnected "L" and "A" in the logo mirror the sport's potential to unite diverse communities within LA.

Universal driver : The golf club featured in the mark, a driver, represents an inclusive symbol of the sport, accessible to beginners and professionals alike.

Symbolic grooves: Three grooves on the driver's head represent the three players who will proudly represent Los Angeles in the 2024 season.

"Our ambition is and always will be to unite the communities of Los Angeles under the banner of this beloved sport. This new logo is not just a professional sports team symbol, it is a visual representation of the commitment we're making to our fans to make golf more accessible, for everyone. We can't wait to see our logo proudly displayed on our players when they compete in the arena and within our local community," said Kayla Green, Head of Marketing for the Club.

The brand identity was developed in partnership with Marcy Avenue, a multidisciplinary creative and strategy agency rooted in sports culture. The design was led by Matthew Wolff, a creative director known for his industry-defining work with sports brands including Jordan x Paris Saint-Germain, Los Angeles Football Club, and Minnesota Twins.

Consistent with the Club's ongoing commitment to the community, the logo was unveiled during an intimate event attended by individuals within the Los Angeles golf creative community including Golf Gaming Club, Jain, Number Thirty Three and leaders from the Southern California Golf Association. Emceed by Tisha Alyn (@tishaalyn), attendees engaged in meaningful conversation about advancing the game of golf within the Los Angeles community and were then invited to reveal the new logo in their own unique style, reflecting the club's ethos dedicated to building a professional sports team for the community, by the community.

Los Angeles Golf Club invites its fans to join in celebrating this momentous occasion. The new logo will prominently feature on the club's website, social media platforms, and merchandise, creating a cohesive visual identity that embodies LAGC's commitment to growing the game of golf, for everyone.

About Los Angeles Golf Club: Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC) is the inaugural team of TGL presented by SoFi, a cutting-edge team golf league developed in collaboration with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Sports, PGA TOUR, and airing on ESPN. Embodying the dynamic spirit of Los Angeles, LAGC sets a higher standard of access by bringing the game of golf into the community and paving the way for a new generation of players, on and off the grass. Formed by Seven Seven Six owner Alexis Ohanian, joined by Serena Williams and Venus Williams and limited partners including the Antetokounmpo brothers, Alex Morgan, Servando Carrasco, and Michelle Wie West, LAGC is uniting communities with cutting-edge technology and immersive experiences to deliver a one-of-a-kind journey under the banner of sport. For more information, please visit: LAGC.com.

Los Angeles Golf Club (PRNewswire)

