Mark Messier, Danny DeVito, Isaac Chera and Mat Vlasic Acquire the Intellectual Property and Licensing Rights to GAME 7 and Launch New Performance Lifestyle Platform

GAME 7 will underscore the journey to success through a content series, podcast, consumer products, and community experiences, backed by investors Jeanie Buss, Gary Vaynerchuk, Tommy Hilfiger and others

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To succeed in a Game 7 takes a lifetime of learning and practice both physically and mentally – to take the fear of failure and use that energy as fuel in a positive way. Today, Mark Messier, Danny DeVito, Isaac Chera and Mat Vlasic announce they have secured the Intellectual Property and Licensing Rights to GAME 7, launching a new performance lifestyle platform. In addition to the co-founders, Tommy Hilfiger, Jeanie Buss, David Blitzer, Chris Mullin, David Moore, Gary Vaynerchuk, Joe Dumars and others have joined as key investors.

(PRNewswire)

GAME 7 will launch with a content series rolling out in 2024 in partnership with Connor Schell's Words + Pictures and DeVito's Jersey Films 2nd Avenue, as well as a podcast, and ventures across hospitality, consumer products, and experiences. The mission is to empower others across the seven pillars for success including ambition, commitment, determination, focus, gratitude, preparation, and sacrifice, all of which can be applied no matter your career path or personal journey.

"Success in Game 7 is a learned skill set of how to reach peak performance when the stakes are at the highest," said Mark Messier, 6x Stanley Cup winner and GAME 7 co-founder. "We believe that each of us has the potential to rise to the challenge when faced with a Game 7 moment—to push ourselves to new levels and dare to put it all on the line. This is an opportunity to build something monumental, inspiring people to face the possibilities of greatness."

"We're excited to officially launch GAME 7, showcasing the ultimate test of ability and performance under pressure – where champions become legends," said Mat Vlasic, GAME 7 co-founder. "Our mission is to transform Game 7 from two of the greatest words in sports to one of the greatest lifestyle platforms representing peak performance in sport and life as we ask 'what is your Game 7 moment?'"

To join the GAME 7 community, follow @Game7official_. To stay tuned for updates on what's to come, visit the website at game7.com.

Media Contact

TeamGame7@jonesworks.com

About GAME 7

GAME 7 is an innovative performance lifestyle platform coming to life in 2024 through content, community, experiences, and consumer products inspired by the hunger needed to succeed in life's pivotal Game 7-like moments. Co-founded by Mark Messier, Danny DeVito, Isaac Chera and Mat Vlasic, GAME 7 aims to inspire all to rise to high-stake challenges for the opportunity of greatness. To join the GAME 7 community, follow @Game7official_. To stay tuned for updates on what's to come, visit the website at game7.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GAME 7