Coeptis Therapeutics Expands License Agreement with University of Pittsburgh to Include SNAP-CAR NK Cell Technology

WEXFORD, Pa., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: COEP) ("Coeptis" or "the Company"), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cell therapy platforms for cancer, today announced that it has expanded its exclusive license agreement with the University of Pittsburgh to include the SNAP-CAR technology platform in natural killer (NK) cells. This amended agreement builds upon the original exclusive license agreement with the University of Pittsburgh for SNAP-CAR T-Cell, a "universal" CAR T technology platform designed to target multiple antigens simultaneously and potentially address a range of hematologic and solid tumors, including HER2-expressing cancer.

The addition of SNAP-CAR NK adds a third NK-focused technology to Coeptis' development portfolio. Recently Coeptis completed an exclusive license agreement with Deverra Therapeutics, which included rights to a proprietary allogeneic stem cell expansion and differentiation platform for the generation of NK cells from pooled donor cord blood CD34+ cells that are being used without HLA matching in first-in-human clinical trials. This highly scalable and cost-effective cell generation platform combined with the universal SNAP-CAR technology has the potential to generate a first-in-class fully universal (no HLA matching and antigen agnostic) targeted cell therapy. Coeptis has also obtained exclusive rights from VyGen Bio to negotiate towards the acquisition of the GEAR™ cell therapy and companion diagnostic platforms, including CD38-GEAR-NK, a natural killer (NK) cell therapy for the treatment of CD38+ cancers with an initial focus on multiple myeloma.

"The original exclusive license agreement with the University of Pittsburgh was a watershed moment for Coeptis, and with the growing recognition of the potential of NK cells, we believe this amendment is another extremely important step for this partnership and for Coeptis," said Dave Mehalick, President and CEO of Coeptis Therapeutics. "Expanding this agreement to include engineering of NK cells to generate SNAP-CAR NK therapies highlights our commitment to being on the leading edge of this important technology with a team that is fully capable of expanding upon the existing technology to incorporate and synergize with complementary technologies that we have brought inhouse to Coeptis, including assets recently in-licensed from Deverra Therapeutics."

"We are pleased to expand our partnership with Coeptis as we work to advance our efforts in developing a universal CAR-T system and believe NK cells have the potential to be an important cell type for developing better treatments for a range of cancers," said Jason Lohmueller, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Surgery and Immunology in the Division of Surgical Oncology Research, University of Pittsburgh. "Expanding this agreement to include allogeneic NK cells enables our teams to develop cell therapies that can be developed with off-the-shelf convenience and greater access to patients. We continue to strive for therapies that can target multiple antigens simultaneously while also offering greater control over toxicity."

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries including Coeptis Therapeutics, Inc. and Coeptis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (collectively "Coeptis"), is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cell therapy platforms for cancer that have the potential to disrupt conventional treatment paradigms and improve patient outcomes. Coeptis' product portfolio and rights are highlighted by assets licensed from Deverra Therapeutics, including an allogeneic cellular immunotherapy platform and DVX201, a clinical-stage, unmodified natural killer cell therapy technology. Additionally, Coeptis is developing a universal, multi-antigen CAR T technology licensed from the University of Pittsburgh (SNAP-CAR), and the GEAR™ cell therapy and companion diagnostic platforms, which Coeptis is developing with VyGen-Bio and leading medical researchers at the Karolinska Institutet. Coeptis' business model is designed around maximizing the value of its current product portfolio and rights through in-license agreements, out-license agreements and co-development relationships, as well as entering into strategic partnerships to expand its product rights and offerings, specifically those targeting cancer. The Company is headquartered in Wexford, PA. For more information on Coeptis visit https://coeptistx.com/.

This press release and statements of our management made in connection therewith contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions, and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When we use words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, we are making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve significant risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially and perhaps substantially from our expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such differences include but are not limited to: (1) the inability to maintain the listing of the Company's securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market; (2) the risk that the integration of the Deverra licensed assets will disrupt current plans and operations of the Company; (3) the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the newly-licensed assets, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; (4) the risks that the Company's products in development or the newly-licensed assets fail clinical trials or are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other applicable regulatory authorities; (5) costs related to integrating the newly-licensed Deverra assets and pursuing the contemplated asset development paths; (6) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (7) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (8) the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on any of the foregoing risks and other risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. All forward-looking statements are subject to significant uncertainties and risks including, but not limited, to those risks contained or to be contained in reports and other filings filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings made or to be made with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov . We undertake no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof unless required by applicable laws, regulations, or rules.

