HUBLOT'S SIGNATURE MECHANICAL WATCH MAKES ITS PREMIER LEAGUE DEBUT

NYON, Switzerland, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To the delight of millions of football fans worldwide, the Premier League season is once again underway. Hublot Loves Football, and we couldn't miss the opportunity to release a new limited edition to celebrate the return of the most competitive and compelling football competition- introducing the Classic Fusion Chronograph Premier League.

The launch of the Classic Fusion Chronograph Premier League demonstrates the Hublot's commitment to the beautiful game, the largest partnership ever by a watch brand and an association with football that has gone from strength to strength since it started in 2006.

As the official timekeeper of the Premier League since 2020, Hublot has always been an ardent supporter of the world's most popular football league. The Premier League is broadcast to 900million homes in 189 countries and is followed by 1.66bn people who interact at least weekly through the media.

But a story is only worth telling if it benefits the present, or indeed the future. So, on 8 and 9 October, Hublot will assemble its greatest ambassadors and contemporary icons of the game for a unique event as part of the Arsenal vs. Manchester City match.

A top-flight match, the world's most prestigious football league and legendary football guests… What more could Hublot want for launching an exclusive range? With a limited run of just 100 individually numbered pieces, the Classic Fusion Chronograph Premier League is Hublot's vibrant testimony to all the League's fans and its greatest champions. This is the first mechanical chronograph ever created by Hublot for the Premier League.

Following in the footsteps of the Big Bang e which was created for the Premier League in 2020, the Classic Fusion Chronograph Premier League also sports the distinctive intense purple colour adorning the strap and dial which displays the two iconic Classic Fusion counters. At 3 o'clock, the counter indicating the seconds is struck by the iconic crowned lion, the proud emblem of the Premier League. The crowned lion can also be found on the rear glass, and above the individual number belonging to each of the 100 lucky owners. This is a piece for collectors for whom passion, tradition, performance and excellence go hand in hand.

