This Changes Everything: Quaker Chewy® Brings Granola to the Breakfast Table

New kid-pleasing breakfast choice, Quaker Chewy Granola, serves up whole grain goodness and is available in chocolate and strawberry flavors

CHICAGO, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Quaker Chewy brand you know and trust is taking their beloved granola to a place it has never been before – the breakfast table. This new cereal changes everything.

Quaker Chewy Granola Strawberry and Chocolate (PRNewswire)

Quaker Chewy Granola is a delicious new granola kids will love, made with 100% whole grains (34 grams of whole grains per serving) including crispy granola clusters, puffed rice crisps and other tasty ingredients. It has a light and crispy texture and comes in two fun flavors: chocolate and strawberry. With 5 grams of protein per serving, no color from artificial sources, no artificial preservatives and no artificial flavors, Quaker Chewy Granola is a delicious breakfast cereal to help make mornings nutritious for the whole family.

"Quaker Chewy has been the go-to snack for parents for decades. With the introduction of Quaker Chewy Granola, we're thrilled to offer families a new delicious and nutritious option to enjoy at breakfast time," said Katie Scupham, Vice President of Meal Occasions at PepsiCo. "We've taken everything that parents and kids already love about Quaker Chewy and have created a mind-blowing breakfast option for the whole family."

To launch the new granola cereal, Quaker Chewy teamed up with leading sports and comedy group, Dude Perfect to showcase the mind-blowing goodness of Quaker Chewy Granola in a hilarious new YouTube video. The video features two outlandishly entertaining parody segments focused on Quaker Chewy Granola – one celebrating the invention of Quaker Chewy Granola and the other highlighting how Quaker Chewy Granola changes everything.

The brand is also hitting the road to bring Quaker Chewy Granola straight to families, with the Chewy Family Play Wagon. Starting this month, the fully interactive and playful bus will be popping up in select cities across the Northeast and Southern California regions providing families a chance to taste the delectable new Quaker Chewy Granola in both flavors. Families can also experience and enjoy interactive panels on the Chewy Family Play Wagon featuring building blocks, areas to color, a marble run, a bean bag toss and more! Check out Quaker Chewy's social channels (@QuakerChewy) for more information on locations near you.

Quaker Chewy Granola is available now in single box formats at retailers nationwide and online starting at a suggested retail price of $5.49 per box. Prices may vary by location. Visit QuakerOats.com to learn more about this new product and other offerings from Quaker.

About Quaker Chewy

Quaker Chewy is the brand that brings you convenient snacks and cereal that parents can feel good about giving their families. All classic flavors of Quaker Chewy Granola Bars are made with 100% whole grains and other delicious ingredients, with at least 9 grams of whole grains in each bar, 100 calories or less per bar and contain no artificial flavors, no added colors and no high fructose corn syrup. Classic flavors include: Chocolate Chip, S'mores, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal Raisin, Dark Chocolate Chunk, and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough. Quaker Chewy is also bringing granola to the breakfast table with Quaker Chewy Granola made with 100% whole grains (34 grams of whole grains per serving) including crispy granola clusters, puffed rice crisps and other delicious ingredients. Quaker Chewy Granola is available in two flavors: Chocolate and Strawberry, and boasts 5 grams of protein per serving, no color from artificial sources, no artificial preservatives and no artificial flavors.

About The Quaker Oats Company

The Quaker Oats Company, headquartered in Chicago, is a unit of PepsiCo, Inc., one of the world's largest consumer packaged goods companies. For more than 140 years, Quaker's brands have served as symbols of quality, great taste and nutrition. Quaker® Oats, Quaker® Rice Cakes and Quaker Chewy® Granola Bars are consumer favorites. For more information, please visit www.QuakerOats.com, www.Facebook.com/Quaker or follow us on Twitter and Instagram @Quaker.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

