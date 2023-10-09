Blume Global Unveils Visionary Presenters for Envision 2023

Industry executives from leading companies will convene at Envision to discuss the future of the supply chain into 2030, 2050 and beyond, making this an industry event like no other

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blume Global, a leading supply chain technology platform, today unveiled featured speakers attending and presenting at Envision 2023, on Nov. 6-7 at The Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco. Blume Global's inaugural flagship event will gather shippers, railroads, ocean carriers and logistics experts to foster a symphony of collaboration for innovation.

"The speakers chosen for Envision offer unique, visionary and perhaps even confronting perspectives on the logistics industry that are critical for developing tomorrow's supply chain," said Pervinder Johar, CEO of Blume Global. "Envision 2023 guarantees attendees a unique experience with an opportunity to hear from the finest minds in supply chain and technology, as well as a chance to meet with their peers for an assembly of insights and ideas looking ahead."

Speakers in attendance include:

Dan Avramovich , Past Chairman, Syncreon and Executive Advisory Board Member, Blume Global

Sarah Barnes-Humphrey , Founder and Host, Let's Talk Supply Chain

Ryan Bates , VP of Enterprise Sales and Agency Relations, Evans Network of Companies

Dustin Burke , Global Leader of Supply Chain, Boston Consulting Group

Nando Cesarone , Executive Vice President and President U.S., UPS

Phillippe Gilbert , Former President of UPS SCS and Former Regional CEO of Americas for DB Schenker

Ibrahim Gokcen , Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Aon; Ex Maersk; Executive Advisory Board Member, Blume Global

Adrian Gonzalez , President, Adelante SCM

Dr. Noel Hacegeba, COO, Port of Long Beach and Recent Chairman of IANA

Guy Kawasaki , Chief Evangelist, Apple and Creator of the Remarkable People Podcast

David Marsh , Former Head of Intermodal for Uber Freight and Executive Advisory Board Member, Blume Global

Paula Natoli , Head of Supply Chain and Logistics, Google Cloud

Sandeep Pisipati , CEO, Coyote Logistics

Tracy L. Rosser , Executive Advisory Board Member, Blume Global

Stuart Sandlin , President, North America , Hapag-Lloyd

Otto Schacht , Former Executive Vice President, Sea Logistics, Kuehne + Nagel Group

Bill Shea , CEO, Direct Chassis Link, Inc. (DCLI)

Yannis Skoufalos , Former Global Product Supply Officer, P&G and Executive Advisory Board Member, Blume Global

Jackie Sturm , Corporate VP of Global Supply Chain Operations, Intel Corporation

Dave Warrick , Executive Advisory Board Member, Blume Global

Envision 2023 will explore the supply chain outlook for 2050 and beyond, delving into the strategies and trends that will define the supply chain landscape. It will also provide insights into the future of global trade by 2050 and its impact on sustainability in the industry. This will include the role of AI and breakthrough technology in shaping the industry over the next decade.

"Envision 2023 themes, high caliber speaker roster and attendee list prove this is a unique supply chain event not to be missed," said Johar. "Boasting tailored, thought-provoking panel discussions, leadership and working sessions, Envision 2023 will set the stage for tomorrow's supply chain."

To view the full roster of speakers and learn more information about Envision 2023, please visit www.blumeglobal.com/envision-2023.

Envision 2023 will kick off with a welcome reception for all guests on the evening of Nov. 5. Speaking sessions will commence Nov. 6 and the conference will conclude on Nov. 7.

Envision 2023 is an exclusive, invite-only conference. To request an invitation, please email Envision2023@blumeglobal.com.

About Blume Global

The supply chain technology provider Blume Global is removing US$1 trillion of waste from the global supply chain, making logistics processes more agile, dependable, and sustainable with innovative execution and visibility solutions. Blume has the most extensive network among logistics technology providers. The company's direct connectivity to the ocean, air, rail, parcel, LTL, and truckload carriers combines with Blume's solutions and almost three decades of industry data to maximize transportation spend, improve customer service and reduce carbon emissions for users. These solutions are supported by a sizeable R&D organization that is continually adding new high-value features. By developing technology that streamlines the logistics world, Blume Global is leading the industry in creating supply chain sustainability solutions, fighting climate change by eliminating significant carbon emissions in a world where most freight is transported using fossil fuels. In 2023, Blume Global was acquired by WiseTech Global, developer and provider of the world's leading logistics execution software CargoWise.

