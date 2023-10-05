California Science Center to Continue the Next Phase of Go for Stack with the Arrival of the Solid Rocket Motors on October 11, 2023

Public Invited to See the Last Major Elements of the Space Shuttle Stack Reach the California Science Center

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 11, 2023, exactly eleven years after Space Shuttle Endeavour made its 12-mile journey across the streets of Los Angeles and Inglewood, the California Science Center invites the public to come out and watch the arrival of two large Solid Rocket Motors (SRMs), the next phase of Go for Stack – the complex, multi-phase process of moving and lifting each of the space shuttle components into place for Endeavour's upcoming awe-inspiring 20-story vertical display. The SRMs, donated by Northrop Grumman, have been stored at the Mojave Air and Space Port, and are the final elements of the space shuttle system to arrive at the California Science Center. The components that will make up the world's only authentic, "ready-to-launch" space shuttle stack include the orbiter Endeavour, two Solid Rocket Boosters, and External Tank.

The SRMs comprise the largest part of the Solid Rocket Boosters (SRBs). During the space shuttle program, twin 15-story reusable SRBs would work with the space shuttle main engine to ignite and produce more than 6-million pounds of thrust – the majority of what was needed to lift a shuttle off the launch pad. After burnout, the SRBs would be jettisoned into the ocean to be recovered, refurbished, and reused.

"Eleven years after Endeavour's memorable crosstown journey, we're delighted to invite the public to join us once again to be a part of this next historic arrival," said Jeffrey Rudolph, President and CEO of the California Science Center. "The arrival of the SRMs will propel us one step closer to the completion of the future Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center, which will serve as a launchpad for creativity and innovation and will inspire future generations of scientists, engineers, and explorers."

The SRMs will be transported by freeway until the last leg of their journey to the California Science Center. After exiting the 110 freeway the morning of October 11th, the motors will travel northbound along Figueroa Street beginning at 7:30 a.m. from 43rd Place to Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard. At 8:00 a.m. the SRMs will pause at Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard before a ceremonial "finish line" at 39th Street at 8:45 a.m. The public is invited to gather along Figueroa Street from 43rd Place to 39th Street to join the celebration and watch the momentous arrival until 9:00 a.m. Although spectators are encouraged to utilize public transportation, parking will be available in the California Science Center visitor parking at the Blue Structure. Guests should enter the parking structure via Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Hoover Street. This will be the best opportunity for the public to witness any stage of Go for Stack in person, due to safety precautions and space constraints around the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center construction site. For more information about the SRM arrival, visit californiasciencecenter.org/goforstack.

The California Science Center will open an hour early at 9:00 a.m. on October 11th as part of a Solid Rocket Motor Arrival Celebration. Guests may explore Space Shuttle Endeavour and the three flown capsules from the Mercury, Gemini, and Apollo space programs; learn from expert aerospace volunteers and experience hands-on educational demonstrations; and enjoy the café and gift shop.

California Science Center President and CEO Rudolph further stated, "We want to express our immense gratitude to the City of Los Angeles staff and leadership who have worked to ensure we have the best possible plan to safely deliver the SRMs to the California Science Center."

The roughly six-month Go for Stack process began in July with the installation of the Solid Rocket Booster Aft Skirts. Next the Solid Rocket Motors and forward assemblies will be stacked to form the Solid Rocket Boosters. This will be followed by the move and lift of the External Tank, ET-94; then, Space Shuttle Endeavour's final move across Exposition Park and lift into place by a large crane; and finally, the intricate mating of the orbiter with the rest of the space shuttle stack. Once finished, Endeavour will be in a vertical configuration towering 200-feet tall. The Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center building will be completed around the full shuttle stack.

December 31, 2023 will be the last chance to see Endeavour on exhibit for several years until the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center opens to the public. While Endeavour is off exhibit, the California Science Center remains one of the largest science centers in the nation, with multiple hands-on exhibit galleries, special exhibitions, and IMAX movies for guests to experience.

The Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center is a 200,000 square foot expansion that will double the Science Center's educational exhibit space, adding an impressive collection of 100 authentic artifacts integrated with 100 new hands-on exhibits. Guests of all ages will be encouraged to investigate scientific and engineering principles of atmospheric flight and the exploration of the universe in three major galleries – the Aviation, Shuttle, and Space Galleries. As the third phase of the California Science Center's three-phase, three-decade master plan to develop one of the world's leading science learning centers, the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center will provide a one-of-a-kind educational opportunity for our Los Angeles community and guests from around the globe, general admission free. Construction is underway and the building is expected to be completed in 2025, with artifacts and exhibit installations to follow.

The California Science Center Foundation is actively fundraising to complete this ambitious project with $50 million left to raise toward the $400 million EndeavourLA Campaign goal. Everyone can help realize this exciting vision for the future Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center, and donations at any level are welcomed. To contribute or learn more, go to EndeavourLA.org .

A project of this scope and scale requires the visionary support and leadership of the philanthropic community, and the support of the broader public. EndeavourLA is the California Science Center Foundation's $400 million fundraising campaign that has enabled the acquisition and temporary display of Space Shuttle Endeavour and supports our plans to build the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center and sustain ongoing exhibits, programs and operations. The project's lead donors are the Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Oschin Family Foundation and the State of California, joined by numerous individuals, foundations and corporate supporters. With commitments totaling nearly $350 million to date, the campaign's balance will be raised during the remainder of the construction period. To contribute or learn more, visit EndeavourLA.org .

The California Science Center is a dynamic destination where families, adults and children can explore the wonders of science through hands-on exhibits, live demonstrations, innovative programs and large-format movies. Our mission is to stimulate curiosity and inspire science learning in everyone by creating fun, memorable experiences, because we value science as an indispensable tool for understanding our world, accessibility and inclusiveness, and enriching people's lives.

The California Science Center and IMAX Theater are located in historic Exposition Park just west of the Harbor (110) Freeway at 700 Exposition Park Drive. The Science Center is open daily from 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 pm. Please check the Science Center web site for updates at CaliforniaScienceCenter.org .

Northrop Grumman is a leading global aerospace and defense technology company. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with the capabilities they need to connect and protect the world, and push the boundaries of human exploration across the universe. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers' toughest problems, our 98,000 employees define possible every day.

