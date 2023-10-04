THE VETERANS CONSORTIUM 2023 PRO BONO MISSION PARTNER AWARDEES

WASHINGTON, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Veterans Consortium (TVC) announces the recipients of the 2023 TVC Pro Bono Mission Partner Awards. We are pleased and honored to recognize these exceptional members of our TVC National Volunteer Corps for their outstanding record of service. The awardees devote their time, expertise, and resources to our mission. They not only serve as advocates, but also as advisors and mentors to ensure that TVC provides the best legal services, free of charge, to our nation's defenders.

The awards will be presented on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at our TVC Pro Bono Mission Partner Awards Reception, in Washington, DC. We will have the privilege of recognizing the following Law Firms, Attorneys, Law School Veteran Legal Clinics, and individuals for their outstanding contributions in service of our Nation's Veterans.

TVC Law Firm Pro Bono Mission Partner: https://www.bakerbotts.com/ Baker Botts L.L.P.

TVC Chairman's Award: Christopher J. Tyson, Esq., Duane Morris LLP

TVC DAV Charitable Service Trust Award: Alan R. Feigenbaum, Esq., Blank Rome LLP

TVC Community Impact Award: Duane Morris LLP

TVC Legal Scholars Award: Stetson University College of Law, Veterans Advocacy Clinic

TVC Warrior for Justice Awards:

Gregory O. Block, Esq., Clerk of the Court, U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims (Retired)

Chery Naja, Esq., Director of Pro Bono and Community Services, Alston & Bird (Retired)

We would like to express our profound gratitude for the dedicated service of all our awardees and we look forward to honoring them on November 15.

The Veterans Consortium Pro Bono Program (TVC) is a leading national 501(c)(3) charity providing free legal services to veterans in need.

For more information about TVC, how to get involved, how to support the organization and our national outreach initiatives please visit our website, www.vetsprobono.org or contact TVC via email at outreach@vetsprobono.org.

