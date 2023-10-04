SENIOR PROGRAM MANAGER JOHN TIPTON JOINS LOCHNER'S TRANSIT & RAIL PRACTICE

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- H.W. Lochner, Inc. (Lochner), a leading provider of infrastructure planning and engineering services, is pleased to announce that John Tipton, the former interim chief engineer for the Fort Worth Transportation Authority (Trinity Metro) and program/project manager and technical advisor to major transit and rail initiatives throughout Texas and Arizona, has joined Lochner's Transit & Rail practice.

Serving in the role of Senior Program Manager, Tipton brings to Lochner more than four decades of experience managing the successful completion of major light rail transit and commuter rail projects and programs. Additionally, Tipton has specialized technical expertise in the development and rehabilitation of passenger rail infrastructure including aerial and at-grade stations, rail maintenance facilities, grade crossings, bridge structures, Federal Transit Administration New Starts grant support services, and design and construction quality initiatives.

"I am honored and excited to be working again with John," said Lochner's Transit & Rail Director Gary Thomas. "His vast technical knowledge of the transit and rail industry, his proven leadership and problem-solving capabilities, and his unwavering commitment to quality and excellence will provide great value for our public transportation clients."

Some of the representative projects Tipton has worked on over his career include TEXRail, the 27-mile commuter rail line between downtown Fort Worth and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport; Dallas Area Rapid Transit's (DART) North Central Line Sections NC-3, NC-4, NC-5, encompassing 12.5 miles of the regional transit agency's phase one expansion; DART's Northwest Corridor 30-mile phase two expansion; Trinity Railway Express/DART's 1.55-mile section of new double track that increased capacity for commuter, freight, and intercity trains; Denton County Transportation Authority's 21-mile commuter rail project that extends from Carrollton, Texas to Denton, Texas; and Valley Metro Rail's 4.3-mile line section for Phoenix's light rail starter system.

Founded in 1944, Lochner provides planning, environmental, design, construction engineering and inspection, right-of-way, and drainage services for surface transportation, aviation, and water clients across the United States. The company is ranked No.128 in Engineering News-Record's list of the Top 500 Design Firms.

