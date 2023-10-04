McLane Announces Proprietary Pizza Brand, Expands McLane Fresh Team

Prendisimo, McLane's made-for-convenience pizza, is the latest in moves to elevate customer experience.

TEMPLE, Texas, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McLane Company, Inc., one of the largest distributors in America and an industry-leading partner to the biggest retail and restaurant brands, announced the name and branding for their new proprietary pizza program made for convenience stores at the NACS Show today: Prendisimo. The highly anticipated reveal comes shortly after McLane announced McLane Fresh, an expansion of their foodservice at retail program, at the McLane Engage trade show in August.

Prendisimo, which translates to "take away" in Italian, is the latest in the McLane Fresh family of brands. McLane brought Prendisimo to life while exhibiting at NACS offering an immersive culinary experience with a wide array of available samples and marketing materials on display for the brand.

In addition to Prendisimo, McLane also featured CupZa! their newly launched beverage program which includes bean-to-cup coffee, cold brew, iced tea and lemonade; and new products from Central Eats including a Texas toast grilled cheese, maple sausage waffle and cheeseburger.

"Prendisimo is more than just incredible pizza, it's a highly marketable brand that attracts and appeals to consumers, supported by the end-to-end solutions that McLane Fresh offers," said Vito Maurici, McLane's customer experience officer. "McLane is scaling our offerings across the board, creating programs and products that are more accessible and customizable than ever. We are proud to introduce Prendisimo and look forward to partnering with our customers to make a variety of quality fresh foods a reality for convenience stores of all sizes nationwide."

As the McLane Fresh program continues to grow, Anne Hughes and Jeremy Reinicke have joined the team as category director, fresh food and commissary and corporate executive chef, respectively. With over 15 years of experience working with notable quick service restaurants and retailers, Hughes brings fresh ideas and proven marketing expertise to the expanding program, while Reinicke's extensive professional culinary experience will invigorate menu innovation for the program.

"Anne and Jeremy share in our vision for the future of convenience, and their skills, experience and perspective will help bring that vision to life," said Farley Kaiser, McLane's senior director of culinary innovation. "We are excited to have these incredible additions on board the McLane Fresh team as we build on the momentum of our core brands to ideate new products, programs and extensions for our customers."

McLane offers customizable solutions for retail and restaurant customers from ordering and fulfillment to equipment and in-store merchandising, aimed at eliminating barriers of entry for smaller retailers and solving logistical challenges for large chains. More information on McLane Fresh and other convenience store solutions from McLane is available at mclaneco.com/cstore-solutions/mclane-fresh. To learn more about McLane and its retail, restaurant and e-commerce solutions, visit mclaneco.com.

About McLane

Founded in 1894, McLane Company Inc. is one of the largest distributors in America, serving convenience stores, mass merchants, and chain restaurants. As an industry-leading partner to the biggest retail and restaurant businesses, McLane buys, sells, delivers, and serves the world's most beloved brands. With headquarters in Temple, Texas, McLane has more than 80 distribution centers across the country, employs more than 25,000 teammates, and delivers to nearly every zip code in the US. McLane is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc.

