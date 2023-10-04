Fresh Start Surgical Gifts Returns to San Antonio for Second Surgery Weekend In Collaboration with University Health

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Start Surgical Gifts, a renowned nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming the lives of children and families through reconstructive surgery and comprehensive medical care, is thrilled to announce its return to San Antonio for its second Surgery Weekend in partnership with University Health.

In its continued effort to serve an ever-growing need for medical care for children who are underserved, Fresh Start Surgical Gifts, in conjunction with University Health, is once again set to make a significant impact on the lives of children in need. The upcoming Surgery Weekend will take place October 14 and 15, offering hope and transformation to children with congenital and acquired cosmetic differences. This follows the success of the first surgery weekend this year in June.

During this extraordinary event, a team of skilled and compassionate medical professionals will volunteer their time and expertise to perform life-changing surgeries and provide medical care to young patients. The primary goal is to empower these children with the confidence and physical well-being they deserve, ultimately enhancing their overall quality of life.

"At Fresh Start Surgical Gifts, we believe in the power of transformation and the incredible strength of children," says Shari Brasher, CEO of Fresh Start Surgical Gifts. "Our return to San Antonio for the second Surgery Weekend alongside our valued partners at University Health reaffirms our commitment to providing life-changing opportunities to children in need. Together, we are on a mission to rewrite the future for these brave young souls, giving them the gift of a fresh start and the promise of a brighter tomorrow."

Fresh Start Surgical Gifts is excited to continue its collaboration with University Health, a respected health care system known for its commitment to excellence in health care and community support. This partnership underscores the importance of working together to bring positive change to the San Antonio community and beyond.

"University Health San Antonio is proud to partner once again with Fresh Start Surgical Gifts to bring hope and healing to children in our community," says Dr. Ian Mitchell, Surgeon in Chief, Pediatrics, at University Health. "Our commitment to providing exceptional care extends beyond our hospital walls, and this collaboration is a testament to our dedication to making a meaningful impact in the lives of these young patients. Together, we aim to create a brighter future filled with smiles and newfound confidence."

Fresh Start Surgical Gifts is committed to transforming the lives of disadvantaged youth with physical deformities by providing comprehensive reconstructive surgery at no cost to the patient and their family. All of the world-class medical professionals generously donate their time and talent to deliver much-needed medical care and one hundred percent of all financial contributions go directly toward the patients. Every dollar donated allows Fresh Start to gift five dollars in medical services.

Since 1991, Fresh Start has expanded into multiple regions throughout the U.S., headquartered in San Diego, with locations in Chicago, San Antonio and globally in Costa Rica with Sanford Health, PediaClinic and Hospital Metropolitano. Fresh Start accepts applications on an ongoing basis, with one goal of making screenings, healthcare and treatments available and accessible for as many children as possible at absolutely no cost to the family. Children may be cared for in San Diego at Rady Children's Hospital, San Antonio at University Hospital or Chicago at Comer Children's Hospital.

Families interested in applying for this life-changing opportunity can visit the Fresh Start Surgical Gifts website at FreshStart.org for more information. For more information on Fresh Start Surgical Gifts, or media inquiries, contact Bianca@TeamInnoVision.com.

ABOUT FRESH START

Fresh Start transforms the lives of disadvantaged infants, children and teens who have physical and cosmetic deformities through their gift of reconstructive surgery. Providing reconstructive, plastic and neurosurgeries for children across the U.S., Fresh Start's commitment to children extends far beyond medical care. The organization ensures their children will leave feeling more empowered than before. Every child receives the highest quality medical care, and the families never see a bill for the services provided. 100% of contributions go directly to medical programs. To learn more, visit FreshStart.org .

ABOUT UNIVERSITY HEALTH

University Health is the only locally owned health system in San Antonio. For more than 100 years, University Health has been here to heal, to improve health, to train the next generation of medical professionals and to ensure the people of San Antonio, Bexar County and South Texas have access to primary and advanced specialty care close to home. Specialized services include the region's only Level I trauma center for both adults and children, and maternal and neonatal intensive care centers designated at the highest levels by the State of Texas. As the region's only academic health system, University Health is a hub of innovation and discovery, committed to delivering patient-centered, culturally competent, high quality and compassionate care, based on a strong foundation of outcomes‐based research and innovative teaching. Learn more at UniversityHealth.com. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

Fresh Start Contact:

Bianca Kasawdish

Vice President of Public Relations

InnoVision Marketing Group

Bianca@TeamInnoVision.com

University Health Contact:

Elizabeth Allen

Director, External Communications

University Health

elizabeth.allen@uhtx.com

210-358-2344

