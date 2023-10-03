SmithRx selects 9amHealth to Provide Cost-Effective, Quality Care for Cardiometabolic Conditions

SmithRx's new Connect Care offering, in partnership with 9amHealth, will provide patients with prevention and lifestyle interventions needed for improved outcomes and lower prescription costs

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 9amHealth , the first-of-its-kind virtual cardiometabolic care solution specializing in treatment for chronic conditions, today announced its partnership with SmithRx, a transparent pharmacy benefit manager (PBM). SmithRx's new Connect Care: Cardiometabolic offering, powered by 9amHealth, will offer SmithRx's ecosystem of clients an affordable solution for their most prevalent conditions, such as diabetes and obesity, aligned to their prescription formulary and benefits.

SmithRx and 9amHealth partner to address the growing problem of rising diabetes and obesity drug costs for employers.

This partnership comes at a critical time as rising drug costs for diabetes and obesity continue to impact the finances of American employers and patients. As demand for quick fixes for weight loss and diabetes grows, employers are facing an ever-growing problem.

9amHealth and SmithRx share a joint commitment to providing cost-effective, quality care that allows employers to provide more personalized, end-to-end care without breaking the bank. Delivering on the full potential of SmithRx's cost savings solutions with comprehensive cardiometabolic care, their clients can easily add Connect Care: Cardiometabolic to their existing contract to benefit from improved outcomes and lower prescription costs for the patient and employer through 9amHealth.

"Our partnership with SmithRx provides a comprehensive toolkit that will enable employers to offer equitable and accessible care management options," said Paul Geevarghese, Co-Founder & COO at 9amHealth. "We believe that the future of healthcare is an active collaboration among clinicians, patients, and insurers, for a fully connected patient experience. Our team is excited to help usher care management into the modern age with a solution that will become ubiquitous across the industry."

"Weight loss and diabetes medications represent the highest category of spend for the vast majority of our employer clients," said Alan Pannier, SVP of Product Strategy at SmithRx. "The newer treatment options in diabetes are highly effective not only in lowering blood sugar but also in providing both cardiovascular and weight loss benefits. However, it is important for employers to maximize the efficacy of these drugs by ensuring they are used in the right situation. 9amHealth's solution offers a real alternative to employees seeking weight loss with a comprehensive, individualized program."

Connect Care: Cardiometabolic, powered by 9amHealth, will offer SmithRx clients:

One end-to-end service: By treating multiple conditions with one end-to-end service, clients can cut costs and improve clinical outcomes. A team-based approach helps to consolidate appointments and the highest standards of clinical care.

A cost-saving solution to a growing problem: Together 9amHealth and SmithRx are taking the next step in therapy optimization by engaging with members and leveraging lab data to set up patients on the most cost-effective care plan.

Seamlessly integrated with other systems: Connect Care is designed to seamlessly integrate with existing SmithRx PBM service offerings and discount programs, facilitating access to information for members and interfacing with other providers.

High-touch, specialized care—for more people: A whole-body approach to treatment, combining prescription medications with nutrition, fitness, and lifestyle coaching to address chronic conditions from multiple angles. All from the comfort of the home.

Connect Care: Cardiometabolic will be powered by 9amHealth and its team of physicians, diabetes specialists, nutritionists, and pharmacists to develop tailored treatment plans for long-term success for obesity, diabetes, prediabetes, hypertension, and hyperlipidemia. Additional Connect Care modules will be added in 2024 and beyond.

To date, 9amHealth has seen 28% enrollment rates across all clients, an ROI of up to 4x, and up to $284 monthly gross savings per member per month. Clinical outcomes show an impressive 2.8% A1c reduction, systolic blood pressure reduction of 18.8mmHg, and 95.61% medication adherence among 9amHealth members over 6-12 months. Results are consistent for 9amHealth's diverse population.

About 9amHealth

9amHealth offers complete cardiometabolic care—a first-of-its-kind, whole-body approach to preventing and treating diabetes, obesity, high cholesterol, and hypertension. They partner with businesses to provide effective health benefits for those living with chronic conditions. Their members receive personalized care plans, prescription delivery, at-home lab tests, and unlimited specialist access. 9amHealth was founded in 2021 by the team behind mySugr and is backed by 7Wire Ventures, Human Capital, Founders Fund, and Define Ventures. More at www.join9am.com .

About SmithRx

SmithRx is working to reduce the complexity and cost of pharmacy benefits by building a new type of pharmacy benefits manager (PBM) committed to transparency and aligned with employers and patients. By combining advanced technology, a member-centric approach, and innovative cost savings programs through our Connect 360 offering, we're making prescriptions more affordable and delivering valuable transparency and savings to main street businesses. With features like real-time prescription pricing comparisons, seamless online access, and detailed savings reporting, SmithRx empowers both employers and individuals to make cost-informed decisions about their medications. SmithRx is at the forefront of reshaping the pharmacy benefits landscape, delivering a new level of simplicity and value to small employers across the United States.

