Registrar Corp Appoints Raj Shah Chief Executive Officer

World's Largest FDA Compliance Software Firm Positioned to Meet Demand from New Cosmetics Industry Regulation with Expanded Capabilities

HAMPTON, Va., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Registrar Corp, the leading firm serving more than 30,000 food and medical device companies in 190 countries to meet their U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) compliance needs, today announced that Raj Shah has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Registrar Corp is a Paine Schwartz Partners portfolio company, and Mr. Shah has served on Registrar Corp's Board of Directors since 2021. Co-Founders David Lennarz and Tommy Fass will continue to serve as key members of the Company's executive team.

Mr. Shah brings 25 years of expertise in building world-class teams and scaling technology companies to take advantage of market opportunities. He most recently served as Chief Product & Strategy Officer at Vector Solutions, one of the largest compliance software and training companies in the world. At Vector, Mr. Shah built the company's long-term product vision and designed go-to-market strategies. Mr. Shah was also the Founder and CEO of CareSafely, the first safety and compliance software platform built for the unique needs of the senior care sector. Mr. Shah was also the President of Alchemy Systems, the global leader in online safety training for the food industry. In addition, Mr. Shah has served as Chief Marketing Officer at several successful SaaS companies. He began his early career at McKinsey & Co.

Mr. Shah joins at an important time for Registrar Corp as the entire cosmetics supply chain gears up for the implementation of the Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act of 2022 (MoCRA). MoCRA significantly strengthens cosmetics safety standards for American consumers and will position Registrar Corp to help tens of thousands of cosmetics suppliers, manufacturers, and brands meet enhanced compliance mandates and deadlines.

Mr. Lennarz said, "We founded Registrar Corp 20 years ago to help FDA-regulated suppliers meet compliance requirements. Raj's expertise in product innovation and go-to-market execution will help us scale faster to serve customers in the food, cosmetics, and medical devices markets with solutions to keep their products safe and compliant."

Mr. Fass added, "Raj has a deep passion for Registrar Corp's mission to enable safe and responsible supply chains. David and I look forward to supporting him to continue driving our mission forward."

Mr. Shah said, "Registrar Corp's mission is to help FDA-regulated companies meet their safety and compliance requirements so that consumers stay healthy and safe. I am excited to work with David, Tommy, and the entire team to expand our solutions and market presence and make an even greater impact through our mission."

About Registrar Corp

Since 2003, Registrar Corp has been the global leader in FDA compliance, serving over 30,000 companies in 190 countries with tech-enabled compliance services, online compliance training, and supply chain software. Headquartered in Hampton, Virginia, Registrar Corp has 19 worldwide offices. If you have questions about FDA requirements or Registrar Corp's solutions for food, medical devices, or cosmetics compliance, contact Registrar Corp at info@registrarcorp.com or call +1-757-224-0177.

About Paine Schwartz Partners

A global leader in sustainable food chain investing, Paine Schwartz Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on investment opportunities in the fast-growing, dynamic global food and agribusiness sectors. The firm's investment, operations and finance professionals invest throughout cycles across the food and agribusiness value chain, and bring a collaborative and active management approach to portfolio companies. For further information, please see www.paineschwartz.com.

