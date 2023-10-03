DUNN-EDWARDS ANNOUNCES 2024 COLOR OF THE YEAR, “SKIPPING STONES”

The serene and steely blue represents a softer approach to living that encourages optimism and stillness

LOS ANGELES , Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dunn-Edwards Corporation announced its 2024 Color of the Year, Skipping Stones (DET567), a serene and steely blue with hints of green and grey that emulates the meditative, yet energizing feeling of the sea. The regenerative shade perfectly captures a collective yearning to slow down and achieve balance and tranquility in the year to come.

DUNN-EDWARDS CORPORATION (PRNewswire)

Each year, the Dunn-Edwards team of color experts dives into emerging influences across culture, fashion, technology, lifestyle and more to land on the coming year's defining hue. For 2024, calming blue is bubbling up—with Skipping Stones set to encourage moments of reflection and optimism in both residential and commercial design.

"Skipping Stones feels like a daydream and can add a sense of mystery and thoughtfulness to any space," said DeMing Carptenter, color expert at Dunn Edwards. "It's part of the resurgence of blue and represents a shift away from the bold, warm-toned colors we've seen gain popularity over the past few years. This blue is timeless and versatile, fresh and serene."

Dunn-Edwards names a Color of the Year to inspire and encourage professionals and consumers alike to embrace creativity and play with emerging color. Skipping Stones is represented in the New Dawn color palette within the 2024 Color + Design Trends . Made up of ethereal pastels, misted mid-tones with grounded earth shades, and colors that feel like glimmering sunlight, New Dawn is a nature-inspired palette that creates space for quiet reflection amidst the chaos of an always-on world.

Skipping Stones is one of 2,228 colors in the brand's designer-preferred Perfect Palette® color system. Backed by a team of category experts, Dunn-Edwards provides a range of tools and sampling opportunities to aid customers in color and product selection.

To extend the color beyond paint, Dunn-Edwards is partnering with San Diego artist, Sarah Stieber, to incorporate Skipping Stones into custom earrings. The hand-assembled jewelry is artist-made by Stieber's team and is available for purchase on sarahstieber.com while supplies last.

"As a painter, interior designer, muralist, and jewelry designer, I share Dunn-Edwards eye for color! Our mutual obsession for art and design made collaborating on this project a full-body yes!" said Stieber. "These earrings celebrate "Skipping Stones" and symbolize the magic of using your hands to bring color into this world."

To learn more about the 2024 Color of the Year, including design and application inspiration, curated color palettes, an immersive video representation of Skipping Stones, a curated Color of the Year shop, and more, visit Dunn Edwards online .

About Dunn-Edwards Corporation

Dunn-Edwards is one of the nation's leading manufacturers and distributors of premium architectural, industrial and high-performance paints, coatings and paint supplies. It operates over 150 company stores in California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas, and over 100 domestic and 250 international dealer locations in 12 countries. Dunn-Edwards is dedicated to preserving and protecting the environment and produces its coatings in a LEED® Gold-certified manufacturing plant. Based in Southern California, the almost 100-year-old company has approximately 1,700 employees. Dunn-Edwards is a wholly owned subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (TYO 4612), one of the world's largest paint companies. For more information, visit www.dunnedwards.com .

DUNN-EDWARDS ANNOUNCES 2024 COLOR OF THE YEAR, “SKIPPING STONES” (PRNewswire)

DUNN-EDWARDS ANNOUNCES 2024 COLOR OF THE YEAR, “SKIPPING STONES” (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dunn-Edwards Corporation