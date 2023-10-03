Delta Defense Earns National Recognition as Top 100 "Most Loved Workplace" by Newsweek Magazine

WEST BEND, Wis., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Defense, the service provider to the U.S. Concealed Carry Association (USCCA), the fastest-growing self-defense association in the country, is pleased to announce it has been named a Top 100 Most Loved Workplace by Newsweek and the Best Practice Institute (BPI). As the only self-defense organization to make Newsweek's list, Delta Defense was recognized by its more than 600 employees for its unwavering commitment to fostering a positive and employee-focused culture.

The results were determined after surveying more than 2 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 100,000. Newsweek's list recognizes companies that have created a workplace where employees feel respected, inspired, and appreciated.

"At Delta Defense, our employees are our competitive advantage. Our success as a company reflects the dedication and passion of our incredible team members," said Tim Schmidt, CEO of Delta Defense. "We've always believed that the strength of our organization lies in the people who make up our team. This recognition from Newsweek underscores our commitment to creating an environment where employees excel in their roles and find fulfillment in being part of a larger mission."

Over the past decade, Delta Defense has worked to cultivate a workplace emphasizing employees' holistic well-being, comprehensive benefits offerings, professional growth opportunities, and flexible work arrangements. As not only a leader in its industry, the organization has strived to lead the charge in removing societal stigmas around mental health through its unique offering of two in-house licensed mental health therapists at no cost to employees. In addition, the organization is deeply rooted in its core values, including a focus on employees living the 5H's–honest, humble, happy, hungry, and healthy, fostering the organization's dedication to the betterment of its employees. Delta Defense sees the core values as the foundation behind its award-winning culture and recognizes employees who embody them during its weekly all-company meeting. These investments in the workforce have created a motivated team dedicated to the company's mission of promoting responsible firearms ownership and self-defense education.

"With the dynamic workforce and competition for top talent, more companies are recognizing the importance of employee engagement and commitment," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek. "The workplaces that have demonstrated a commitment to their employees in 2023 are more likely to attract top talent and deliver strong business outcomes."

As Delta Defense continues to pace for continued year-over-year growth, it remains committed to preserving the exceptional workplace culture that earned this prestigious recognition.

Methodology

To identify the top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 35 percent of the initial score was based on employee survey responses; 25 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed and Google; and 40 percent came from direct interviews with and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list, as well as the top runners up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their ranking. (The list includes both U.S. firms and companies with a strong U.S. presence that are based overseas.)

About Delta Defense

Delta Defense, LLC provides sales, marketing, operations, and administrative support services to the USCCA and is a licensed insurance agency in all 50 states and the District of Columbia with its principal office in West Bend, WI.

