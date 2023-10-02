IPA Elects New Board Members and Appoints Fidelity's Bill Duffy as Chair-Elect for 2024

WASHINGTON, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Portfolio Alternatives (IPA) today announced it has elected 11 new directors. The IPA Board of Directors consists of senior executive leaders from all corners of the portfolio diversifying investments industry, each elected to a three-year term effective January 1, 2024.

In addition to naming the new directors, the Board of Directors also elected Fidelity's Bill Duffy as chair-elect for 2024. Bill currently serves as Vice President, Alternative Investments of Fidelity Investments. He has served as an IPA Director since 2021 and a member of the Board's Executive Committee and Defined Contribution Task Force.

"The individuals elected to the IPA Board of Directors have shown unwavering dedication and commitment not only to our organization, but to the growth of our industry," said Anya Coverman, IPA's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are committed to bringing together a group of leaders who represent the diversity, talent and potential of our community. I am confident that together they will lead us to new heights of success as we continue to advocate for access to alternatives."

New and existing directors will be led by Chirag Bhavsar, Co-CEO of CNL Financial Group, who will serve as the 2024 chair.

The IPA welcomes the following individuals as newly elected directors:

Asset Managers

Dennis Martin , Managing Director - Global Head of Private Wealth & Client Solutions, PGIM Real Estate

Scott Napier , Executive Director, JP Morgan Global Alternatives

Jay Frank , President & COO, Cantor Fitzgerald Asset Management

Michael Ezzell , President and Chief Executive Officer, Inland Securities Corporation

James Hannigan , Managing Director, Client and Product Solutions, Apollo Global Management

Distribution Partners

Michael Gaviser , Managing Director, Head of Alternative Investments and Private Markets, Morgan Stanley

Patrick McGowan , Managing Director, Head of Alternative Investments and Manager Research, Sanctuary Wealth

Peter Schaffer , Vice President, Investment Sales, Avantax Wealth Management

Industry Partners

Brian Ruben , Global Real Estate Audit & Assurance Leader, Deloitte & Touche LLP

Brendan Cuddihy , Chief Operating Officer, CAIS

Michael Keogh , Managing Director, Fund Research and Management, iCapital

Beginning in 2024, they join the following senior industry leaders who continue their work on the IPA Board of Directors:

Christina Fast Adamson , Partner and Co-Head of Distribution, Ares Wealth Management Solutions

Chase Bolding , Managing Director, Invesco Real Estate

Daniel Cullen , Partner, Baker & McKenzie LLP

Nancy Fahmy , Managing Director, Head of Investment Solutions Group, Bank of America

Angie Fisher , 1st Vice President, Fund Operations - Partner Solutions Group, CIM Group

Thayer Gallison , Senior Vice President of Capital Markets, Head of Product Strategy, Cottonwood Residential

Jason Goode , Partner, Alston & Bird LLP

Brian Hurley , Managing Partner & General Counsel, Public Securities, Brookfield

John McCarthy , Chief Executive Officer, Starwood Real Estate

Paul Mumma , Vice President of Alternative Investments, Ameriprise Financial

Jerry Pascucci , Managing Director, UBS

Sheila Rapple , Senior Managing Director, Global Head of Investor Services, Blackstone

Justin Schwartz , Executive Director, DTCC

Michael Sealy , Chief Strategy Officer, Sealy & Company

Chris Shaw , Vice President, SS&C Technologies

Steve Snyder , Senior Vice President, Investment Product Management, LPL Financial

Brad Sussman , Vice President, Product Development and Research, Alternative Investments, Global Wealth Solutions, Raymond James

Dallas Whitaker , Chief Executive Officer, Carter Exchange

Patrick Willis , Managing Director and Head of Private Wealth Strategic Partnerships, Blue Owl

About Institute for Portfolio Alternatives

The Institute for Portfolio Alternatives seeks to raise awareness of portfolio diversifying investment (PDI) products among stakeholders and market participants, including: investment advisors, public policymakers and the investing public. It supports increased access to investment strategies with low correlation to the equity markets: lifecycle real estate investment trusts ("Lifecycle REITs"), net asset value REITs (NAV REITs), business development companies (BDCs), interval funds and direct participation programs (DPPs). Through advocacy and industry-leading education, the IPA is committed to ensuring all investors have access to real assets and the opportunity to effectively balance their investment portfolios. For more information, please visit www.IPA.com.

