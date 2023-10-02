Inalfa Roof Systems Group Appoints Georges Andary as New CEO

VENRAY, The Netherlands, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inalfa Roof Systems Group, a global leader in the automotive industry headquartered in the Netherlands, has appointed Georges Andary as the company's new President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective from October 1, 2023.

Georges Andary brings over 28 years of executive leadership experience in the automotive industry to his new role. During his longstanding tenure he has demonstrated extensive market knowledge, strategic insights, and expertise in management, development, and business development.

Inalfa Roof Systems develops and produces integrated roof systems to nearly every major automotive brand. With a strong emphasis on customer relations, integrated collaboration, individual ownership, and a commitment to continuous innovation, both shareholder BHAP and the Supervisory Board are confident that Mr. Andary and his leadership team will further enhance Inalfa's position as the first-choice partner for the automotive industry in roof systems and integrated technologies.

"It is Inalfa's purpose to open up your world with every drive. I am honored to lead the company to deliver on this promise together with the talented teams and to pursue new opportunities and ensure that we continue to meet and exceed our customers' expectations around the globe," said Georges Andary, CEO and President at Inalfa Roof Systems.

Prior to joining Inalfa, Mr. Andary held several executive management positions at Bosch. Most recently, he served as the General Manager of Bosch Automotive Products (Suzhou) and as President of the Automotive Electronics Division in China.

About Inalfa Roof Systems

Inalfa Roof Systems is a global automotive roof systems manufacturer, based in Venray, The Netherlands, with factories and development centers in Europe, Northern America and Asia. With over 800 life patents and a global market share of approximately 25%, Inalfa delivers roof systems to almost every major car and truck manufacturer in the world. Since 2011 Inalfa Roof Systems is part of Beijing Hainachuan Automotive Parts Co., Ltd., one of the biggest suppliers of automotive parts in China. The strategic acquisition of Inalfa further diversifies BHAP's product portfolio, strengthens its R&D and marketing capabilities as well as its competitiveness. For more information, please visit www.inalfa.com.

