State Grid Binzhou Power Supply Company Safeguards People's Livelihood in the Yellow River Basin, Advances Local Clean Energy Transformation to Support Ecological Protection

BINZHOU, China, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Committed to ensuring power supply to support and improve local construction of people's livelihoods and orderly productions, State Grid Binzhou Power Supply Company ("State Grid Binzhou") has invested a total of 14.4185 million yuan (US$1.97 million) to renovate 9.17 kilometers of 10kV grid lines and build 17 distribution transformers (totaling 6,400kVA) in 13 relocated villages in the beach area of Yellow River within the company's jurisdiction. The guaranteed power supply network has benefited 1,932 households.

State Grid Binzhou actively expands business operation and develop diversified functions to support people's livelihood, safeguarding the region's stable electricity supply while taking the rural revitalization of the Yellow River Basin as the focal point to integrate power supply services and rural revitalization with industry advantages.

PV projects boast greater values for the people

In addition to the continuous construction of electric power, State Grid Binzhou is carrying out photovoltaic projects for poverty alleviation. It has set up a new 30-kilowatt generator set in East Yuhuangtang Village that brought over 50,000 yuan (US$6,845) of income in the first year. The company has installed photovoltaic panels over the roofs of farming greenhouses that generate over 100,000 yuan (US$13,690) annually.

State Grid Binzhou's door-to-door service takes the initiative to help customers understand photovoltaic poverty relief programs and develops plans with a simplified workflow to bring timely profits to the targeted households.

Customized power supply for agricultural use with a focus on regional economic traits

In order to better support the high-quality development of county-level regions, State Grid Binzhou is promoting the transition from "having electricity" to "better utilization of electricity" through guaranteed power supply, new energy utilization, and extended services.

For industry parks, the company customizes power supply plans for every park with a logistical approach; it has set up two 2.55-kilometer-long grid lines of 10 kilovolt for Binzhou Zhongyu Food Industry's pilot park and appointed a customer manager to help the client check the power distribution equipment on a regular basis and promptly respond to their needs.

Supporting agriculture and tourism integration

State Grid Binzhou has been safeguarding power supplies for agriculture and tourism programs and events, especially during holidays and special events. For the carnival during the May Day holiday, the company deployed an emergency power-generating vehicle to measure temperature timely and inspect the equipment operation to ensure stable power supply. The carnival sold 15,000 tickets and brought 426,000 yuan (US$58,319) in income for the village.

State Grid Binzhou has seized the strategic opportunity of China's rural revitalization, bringing focus to the ecological resource advantages of the Yellow River Basin to support building five demonstration areas of rural revitalization and accelerate the deeply integrated development of agriculture, industry, culture, and tourism.

