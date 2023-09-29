The Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit Announces 2023 Speaker Lineup

Stellar lineup includes CVS CEO Karen Lynch, Mattel Films President Robbie Brenner, DEA Head Anne Milgram, Ariel Investments Co-CEO Mellody Hobson, Walmart International CEO Kathryn McLay, Anthropic Co-founder and President Daniela Amodei, Actress and Producer Connie Britton, Dartmouth President Sian Beilock, and American Soccer Player Christen Press
MPW Summit draws CEOs and founders, board directors, policymakers, entrepreneurs, athletes, and other female leaders in business
Panels include overview of media landscape featuring leaders from ABC News, MSNBC, and The New York Times Company; the future of streaming with the Chief Content Officer of Netflix; examining purpose-driven work, and more
Coming soon: Fortune's global list of 100 Most Powerful Women 2023 will debut Oct. 5
NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Fortune announced more than 100 leading women in business, along with select leaders in government, philanthropy, education and the arts, who will speak at the 2023 Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit at the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel, on October 9 - 11. This year's program is supported by premier partners Deloitte, Fidelity, Heidrick & Struggles, Insigniam, Instacart, Johnson & Johnson, Salesforce, TPG, and Workday, as well as partners AARP, Colgate-Palmolive, Guild, and supporter Foundation for Women Warriors.
Fortune's MPW has evolved for over two decades into the world's most extraordinary leadership community, convening leading women from business, government, philanthropy, education, and the arts for deep dive conversations on timely issues and inspiring stories. This year's theme, "Rising to the Occasion," will be threaded throughout the three-day event in interviews, panels, and presentations from a broad selection of invitees, including Connie Britton, actress, producer and activist; Corie Barry, Chief Executive Officer, Best Buy Co. Inc; Bela Bajaria, Chief Content Officer, Netflix; Beth Ford, CEO and President, Land O'Lakes, Inc.; and Campbell Brown, Vice President, Global Media Partnerships, Meta, among many others.
Fortune will release its Most Powerful Women list on October 5, including several of the influential female leaders speaking at the MPW Summit.
The 2023 Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit program includes these confirmed speakers:
Laura Alber, Chief Executive Officer, Williams-Sonoma, Inc.
Daniela Amodei, Co-founder and President, Anthropic
Bela Bajaria, Chief Content Officer, Netflix
Corie Barry, Chief Executive Officer, Best Buy Co. Inc
Sian Beilock, President, Dartmouth College
Gina Boswell, CEO, Bath and Body Works
Robbie Brenner, President, Mattel Films
Connie Britton Actress; Producer, Activist
Campbell Brown, Vice President, Global Media Partnerships, Meta
Beth Ford, President and CEO, Land O'Lakes, Inc.
Lt. Col. Bree Fram, Chief, Acquisition Policies and Processes Division, U.S. Space Force
Kim Godwin, President, ABC News
Mellody Hobson, Co-CEO & President, Ariel Investments
Angela Hwang, Chief Commercial Officer, Pfizer
Lila Ibrahim, Chief Operating Officer, Google DeepMind
Lidiane Jones, Chief Executive Officer, Slack
Rashida Jones, President, MSNBC
Meredith Kopit Levien, President and CEO, The New York Times Company
Karen Lynch, President and CEO, CVS Health
Heather Manchin, Champion for Change, 5 Corp.
Lynn Martin, President, NYSE Group
Oleksandra Matviichuk, Human Rights Lawyer; Head of the Board, Center for Civil Liberties
Kathryn McLay, President and CEO, Walmart International
Anne Milgram, Administrator, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration
Christen Press, Soccer Player, Angel City FC, US Women's National Soccer Team
Clara Shih, Chief Executive Officer, Salesforce AI
Anilu Vazquez-Ubarri, Partner and COO, TPG
Kathi Vidal, Under Secretary, Commerce for Intellectual Property
To apply to attend the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit, or for more information please visit here.
About Fortune
FORTUNE upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, FORTUNE tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, FORTUNE measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks, and holds companies accountable. FORTUNE creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts – those who shape industry, commerce and society – through powerful and prestigious lists, events and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.
Contacts:
Patrick Reilly
Patrick.Reilly@Fortune.com
Amy Galleazzi
Amy.Galleazzi@consultant.fortune.com
View original content:
SOURCE Fortune Media (USA) Corporation