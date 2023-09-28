Local Logic and FBS Kick Off Partnership with Two Upcoming MLS Implementations, Enriching the Flexmls Experience with Comprehensive Neighborhood Insights

New integration enables Flexmls MLS customers to easily license and enable Local Logic's robust neighborhood insights

MONTREAL, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Local Logic , a neighborhood insights provider that quantifies location at scale to help the real estate industry make better-informed investment decisions, today announced its partnership with FBS, the leading innovator of Multiple Listing Service (MLS) technology. This collaboration directly integrates Local Logic's vast neighborhood insights within the Flexmls platform , providing a seamless and extensive integration on Mobile (with Desktop coming soon). Thanks to Flexmls technology, when a Flexmls MLS customer chooses to license Local Logic, turning on the functionality is fast and easy.

FBS provides MLS customers and their members with a range of best-in-class product choices seamlessly integrated into Flexmls. "The Local Logic integration is the latest example of FBS' ongoing promise of greater data-depth and more choices for commonly used products within the Flexmls platform to enhance the MLS, the real estate professional, and the consumer experience," says Tyler Decker, Director of Product Management at FBS.

Flexmls users within BeachesMLS and California Regional MLS (CRMLS) will soon be able to access Local Logic within the Flexmls system through enhanced capabilities empowering agents and consumers with comprehensive demographic, lifestyle, transportation, education, and amenity data for every active listing, facilitating a more holistic home buying experience.

Vincent-Charles Hodder, co-founder and CEO of Local Logic, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, "Our goal is to empower consumers with our proprietary insights, and partnering with an MLS leader like FBS is a significant step towards that objective. We're eager to bring the power of our location insights to agents and consumers within Flexmls."

About Local Logic:

Local Logic is a location intelligence platform that digitizes the built world for consumers, investors, developers, and governments – delivering unrivaled clarity and actionable insights capable of creating more sustainable, equitable cities. With more than 85 billion unique data points – the largest unique location data set in the U.S. and Canada – the platform creates a digital twin of cities, quantifying the built world and offering predictive, precise analytics to inform the present and future of over 250 million individual addresses.

About FBS:

Nationally recognized and based in Fargo, North Dakota, FBS is the leading innovator and provider of MLS technology, currently serving 320,000+ real estate professionals on its premier Flexmls® Platform. Flexmls is one of many apps and software products built on the standards-driven Spark® API technology platform, the industry's first and most utilized API. 100% employee-owned and with 45 years leading of industry leadership, FBS repeatedly achieves unmatched industry rankings for customer and user satisfaction, platform performance, and net promoter score (NPS). Learn more about FBS and the premier Flexmls Platform at www.WeAreFBS.com.

