GreenPower Completes Delivery of 10 EV Stars for Last Mile Passenger Transportation in Boston Market

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles serving the cargo and delivery market, shuttle and transit space and school bus sector, today announced the completed delivery of 10 EV Stars for use in the Boston market to provide last mile passenger transportation services.

GreenPower’s EV Star passenger shuttle vehicle (PRNewswire)

"The EV Star is the premier all-electric, purpose-built passenger shuttle vehicle on the market today," said Claus Tritt, Vice President of Medium-Duty and Commercial Vehicle Sales for GreenPower. "Its class leading range and safety ratings combine with its flexibility to meet the demands of various service opportunities in satisfying our customer's needs."

The GreenPower EV Star is a multi-purpose EV that can be used in a variety of settings including paratransit, employee shuttles, micro transit and vanpool service. It has a range of up to 150 miles and offers dual charging capabilities as a standard feature. The seating layout is customizable to an operator's needs with multiple configurations and ADA positions. The EV Star is Altoona tested with the highest score of 92.2 in its class. The EV Star chassis is the base chassis for the entire GreenPower EV Star product line.

The EV Stars deployed in Boston have the maximum seating configuration of 20, including the driver, and are equipped with bike racks as the ideal solution for truly integrated transportation. In providing the last mile option for access to and from work, the GreenPower vehicles are meeting the needs of employees through a sustainable service from collection hubs and subway stations.

About GreenPower Motor Company, Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose-built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com.

(PRNewsfoto/GreenPower Motor Company) (PRNewswire)

